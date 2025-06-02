Indonesia Enforces New Immigration Procedures for Foreign Residence Permit Extensions

The Directorate General of Immigration has introduced new regulations for managing residence permits for foreign nationals in Indonesia.

Referring to Circular Letter Number IMI-417.GR.01.01 of 2025, which took effect as of last Thursday (the 29th of May), foreign nationals residing in Indonesia are now required to attend a photo session and interview at the immigration office when applying for a residence permit extension.

Prior to this stage, foreign nationals must register their residence permit application and upload the necessary documents online via the website evisa.imigrasi.go.id.

This procedure also applies to foreign nationals holding visas on arrival (VoA).

The Acting Director General of Immigration, Yuldi Yusman, explained that the policy was introduced for damage control purposes. Officers are seeking to minimise the potential for misuse of residence permits while maintaining order in immigration administration and overseeing the responsibilities of foreign national guarantors.

“We have planned to adjust the procedures for extending residence permits by considering the results of a comprehensive evaluation by the Directorate General of Immigration. We found that the number of residence permit abuses and guarantors who do not fulfil their responsibilities is still high,” said Yusman on the following Sunday (the 1st of June).

Yusman also revealed that during the foreign investment operation conducted in collaboration with the Investment Coordinating Board (Badan Koordinasi Penanaman Modal or BKPM) for the first quarter of 2025, the Directorate General of Immigration apprehended a total of 546 foreign nationals suspected of residence permit violations.

“The Directorate General of Immigration managed to catch a total of 546 foreign nationals in Indonesia with suspected residence permit violations and a total of 215 companies suspected of being fictitious and problematic companies whose business licences had been revoked by the BKPM,” continued Yusman.

Yusman also emphasised that foreign national guarantors are obliged to report any changes to the civil status of the foreign nationals they sponsor, in accordance with Law Number 6 of 2011 concerning Immigration. For foreign nationals considered to be in vulnerable groups — including the elderly, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and those in urgent situations — the registration process, application, submission of documents, and payment may be conducted directly at the immigration office, along with the photo session and interview, with assistance provided by officers.

“We remind foreign nationals to provide true information to officers in order to avoid obstacles in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Immigration and Corrections, Agus Andrianto, stated that with the implementation of this policy, the Directorate General of Immigration aims to strengthen the monitoring system for the presence and activities of foreign nationals in Indonesia.

“And, to ensure that the entire immigration process runs in accordance with applicable legal provisions,” he concluded.