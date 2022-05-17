Blahbatuh Village, Gianyar Entering Rabies Red Zone

The spread of rabies is ongoing and not under control in Bali, especially in the Gianyar area.

This has led to Blahbatuh Village being classified as a red zone due to the large number of people who have recently been identified as having rabies.

It is known that as many as 13 people were positively infected with the rabies virus from Banjar Tengah and Banjar Tubuh, Blahbatuh Village, Gianyar Regency. To anticipate the spread of rabies virus infecting more people, the Animal Husbandry office of Gianyar is continuing to vaccinate hundreds of dogs and cats.

According to the Head of the Animal Health at the Department of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry of Gianyar, Made Santiarka, the addition of the rabies red zone list was not only because people had been bitten by dogs, but also by the discovery of dogs with rabies characteristics during the vaccination process.

“During the vaccination process, if we find a dog infected with rabies, we will immediately eliminate it with the permission of the owner,” he said.

Along with Blahbatuh Village, several other villages in Tabanan Regency have begun to show signs of entering the danger zone after a large number of people who were positive for rabies were found.