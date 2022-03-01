PPKM Java-Bali Extends 7th March

PPKM for Java and Bali is extended until 7th March as COVID-19 cases are still high in several areas, although they have shown a downward trend.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said the national cases had shown a decline. Likewise. the rate of hospitalisation and mortality is dropping.

“Overall it is at a lower level than under the Delta variant,” said Pandjaitan in an official statement on Monday 28th February 2022.

The Java and Bali regions have shown a significant trend of decreasing cases. Only Yogyakarta and Central Java are still experiencing an increase.

Meanwhile, vaccination level reports suggest improvements. The acceleration of the second dose of vaccination for the general public and the elderly means that only seven districts and cities are off-target out of 21. Rates of the second dose for the elderly is below target for 10 regencies and cities out of 26.

“The government will continue to review and implement policies that can push the vaccination rate to the highest level so that pre-endemic conditions can be achieved immediately,” he said.