The St. Regis Bali Resort is thrilled to welcome Hector Busto as its new General Manager, a visionary leader with over 20 years of distinguished experience in luxury hospitality.

Before joining The St. Regis Bali Resort, Hector has achieved some notable achievements, having previously served as the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, and The Ritz-Carlton Executive Residences, Tianjin. During his tenure in Tianjin, he received numerous prestigious awards, including the Travel+Leisure award for “Best Luxury Hotel of the Year,” an accolade he secured for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.

Hector’s remarkable achievements and commitment to excellence make him the perfect fit to lead Bali’s Finest Address into a new era of unparalleled luxury and service.

Hector started working with Marriott International at the fancy Hotel Arts Barcelona, a Ritz-Carlton hotel. In 2015, he made a big change in his career by moving to Asia. He worked as the Executive Assistant Manager for Rooms at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo, and was recognised as the best leader for rooms in the Asia Pacific region in 2016.

His exceptional strategic vision and management prowess were evident as he helped to lead a complete renovation of the property, showcasing his dedication to excellence.

Hector continued working with Marriott International and had an important position as the Director of Luxury Openings Operations for the Asia Pacific region from 2019 to 2021. He played a key role in getting more than 20 luxury properties ready and opened across the region. Some special places he worked on were The St. Regis Hong Kong, The Ritz-Carlton Perth, The St. Regis Qingdao, and The Ritz-Carlton Nikko. This shows how good he is at leading and making smart decisions.

Hector’s commitment to excellence is not only evident in his professional achievements but also in his academic pursuits. A proud alumnus of EHL/Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, he is currently pursuing an MBA, further solidifying his foundation in hospitality leadership.

An Argentina native, Hector has built a rich career that spans three continents. His enthusiasm for immersing himself in new cultures is evident, as he actively seeks out diverse experiences during his travels and takes pleasure in learning new languages. Outside of work, Hector leads an active lifestyle, frequently engaging in outdoor activities with his family and participating in competitive sports such as tennis and swimming.

“It fills me with great honour to lead the team at the St. Regis Bali Resort. I truly look forward to continuing the legacy of this iconic property by opening a new chapter for its hosts and curating extraordinary experiences for its luminaries.” – Hector Busto.

The St. Regis Bali Resort eagerly anticipates a new era of unparalleled luxury hospitality under the seasoned guidance of Hector Busto. His arrival signifies a commitment to delivering extraordinary guest experiences, further enhancing the resort’s standing as a beacon of refined elegance in Bali.