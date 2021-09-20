PPKM Java and Bali: Two-Weeks Extension With No Level 4

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has announced that PPKM for Java and Bali has been extended for two weeks, from 21st September to 4th October 2021.

“However, evaluations are carried out every week to anticipate any rapid changes,” he added.

Luhut stated that the COVID-19 cases in Indonesia continue to show an improving trend, with active cases recorded at below 60,000 and daily cases falling by 98 percent from the peak on 15th July.

Moreover, there are no more regencies and cities at level 4 in Java and Bali to date.

“Currently all regencies and districts are at level 3 and 2,” he said.

The Indonesian government had previously emphasised that level-based PPKM would continue to be implemented until the COVID-19 pandemic situation is completely under control.

SOURCE: Presidential Secretariat YouTube