International Arrivals to Start in Surabaya

Government Spokesperson for Handling COVID-19 Wiku Adisasmito said the government will reopen Surabaya Juanda International Airport as an entry point for international arrivals to anticipate the buildup of international travellers to Indonesia.

The additional entrance for international arrivals will be followed by an evaluation of screening procedures at all foreign border points.

“This also includes air and sea modes. Along with the use of PCR tests, we use SGTF (S-gene Target Failure, a method used to identify suspected or probable cases of Omicron variants) and whole-genome sequencing efforts to minimise the chance of importing cases of Omicron variants,” said Wiku.

Wiku added that the government will continue to make continuous improvements in handling international travellers, including the addition of quarantine facilities to prevent hotels from getting full.

All international travellers should be able to carry out their quarantine in accordance with the applicable duration.

Also Read 3,000 People Enter Indonesia from Overseas Every Day