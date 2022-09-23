Police Monitor Foreigner Boss Allegedly Abused Employees in Tangerang

A foreign business owner in Tangerang stands accused of abusing their employee.

The incident was captured on camera by the victim and has gone viral online.

In the video footage, a man who is said to be a South Korean citizen, is seen getting angry and throwing objects in front of him.

The perpetrator is seen wearing a black shirt and can be heard scolding the employee in front of him. The perpetrator was also seen slamming a bindex on his employees.

In the viral post, it is narrated that in addition to experiencing verbal violence, the victim was also on the receiving end of physical violence from the perpetrator.

The Balaraja Police Chief Commissioner Yudha Hermawan has confirmed the incident, stating that his party had received information regarding the alleged violence by the foreigner.

“Yes, I monitor the information,” said Hermawan when contacted by Detik.com on Thursday 22nd September 2022.

Hermawan added that his team had not received any report from the victim who experienced the acts of violence. He encourages victims to report the case if they feel aggrieved.

“I have ordered the Criminal Investigation Unit to investigate and follow up,” concluded Hermawan.