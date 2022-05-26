Friday, 27 May 2022

Indonesia Expat
Featured Info for Expats News

25 Odd-Even Locations in Jakarta Valid 6th June

by Indonesia Expat
odd-even

The odd-even zones across Jakarta will expand from the previous 13 points to 25 points starting on 6th June 2022.

The change is at the order of the Special Capital District of Jakarta Provincial Government.

The decision was based on the results of a meeting between the Jakarta Provincial Government and the Traffic Directorate at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, along with other related agencies.

The following are the 25 points in Jakarta that will be implementing the odd-even policy:

  1. Jalan Pintu Besar Selatan
  2. Jalan Gajah Mada
  3. Jalan Hayam Wuruk
  4. Jalan Majapahit
  5. Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat
  6. Jalan MH Thamrin
  7. Jalan Jenderal Sudirman
  8. Jalan Sisingamangaraja
  9. Jalan Panglima Polim
  10. Jalan Fatmawati
  11. Jalan Suryopranoto
  12. Jalan Balikpapan
  13. Jalan Kyai Caringin
  14. Jalan Tomang Raya
  15. Jalan Jenderal S Parman
  16. Jalan Gatot Subroto
  17. Jalan MT Haryono
  18. Jalan HR Rasuna Said
  19. Jalan DI Pandjaitan
  20. Jalan Jenderal A Yani
  21. Jalan Pramuka
  22. Jalan Salemba Raya on the west side and starting from the intersection of Jalan Paseban Raya to Diponegoro from the east
  23. Jalan Kramat Raya
  24. Jalan Stasiun Senen
  25. Jalan Gunung Sahari

The Head of the Jakarta Transportation Service, Syafrin Liputo, said that massive socialisation to educate the public regarding the odd-even expansion at these 25 points will be carried out until 5th June. 

The odd-even expansion to the 25 roads is in accordance with the Governor’s regulation no. 88 of 2019 concerning amendments to the Governor’s regulation no. 155 of 2018 concerning traffic restrictions with an odd-even system. 

Related posts

Flight Restrictions Across Indonesia Extended to 7 June

Indonesia Expat

JCI Climbs to 1.58% During Election Week

Indonesia Expat

Too Many Visitors to Borobudur Puts Heritage at Risk

Indonesia Expat