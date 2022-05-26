25 Odd-Even Locations in Jakarta Valid 6th June

The odd-even zones across Jakarta will expand from the previous 13 points to 25 points starting on 6th June 2022.

The change is at the order of the Special Capital District of Jakarta Provincial Government.

The decision was based on the results of a meeting between the Jakarta Provincial Government and the Traffic Directorate at the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, along with other related agencies.

The following are the 25 points in Jakarta that will be implementing the odd-even policy:

Jalan Pintu Besar Selatan Jalan Gajah Mada Jalan Hayam Wuruk Jalan Majapahit Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat Jalan MH Thamrin Jalan Jenderal Sudirman Jalan Sisingamangaraja Jalan Panglima Polim Jalan Fatmawati Jalan Suryopranoto Jalan Balikpapan Jalan Kyai Caringin Jalan Tomang Raya Jalan Jenderal S Parman Jalan Gatot Subroto Jalan MT Haryono Jalan HR Rasuna Said Jalan DI Pandjaitan Jalan Jenderal A Yani Jalan Pramuka Jalan Salemba Raya on the west side and starting from the intersection of Jalan Paseban Raya to Diponegoro from the east Jalan Kramat Raya Jalan Stasiun Senen Jalan Gunung Sahari

The Head of the Jakarta Transportation Service, Syafrin Liputo, said that massive socialisation to educate the public regarding the odd-even expansion at these 25 points will be carried out until 5th June.

The odd-even expansion to the 25 roads is in accordance with the Governor’s regulation no. 88 of 2019 concerning amendments to the Governor’s regulation no. 155 of 2018 concerning traffic restrictions with an odd-even system.