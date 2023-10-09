Ferrari Crashes into Five Vehicles in Sudirman

An accident involving six motorised vehicles, one of which was a Ferrari, occurred on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman near the Senayan Roundabout, Central Jakarta.

“The accident took place on Sunday, 8th October 2023, at 3:30 AM WIB/local Jakarta time,” said Head of Police Sub-Directorate of Legal Development, Jhonny Eka.

Eka listed the vehicles involved as a Ferrari, a Toyota Avanza taxi, a Honda Brio car, a Honda Beat motorbike, a Benelli sportbike, and a Honda Verza motorbike.

The accident began when the Ferrari, driving from Bundaran HI, proceeded towards Jalan Jenderal Sudirman. The Ferrari’s driver was suspected of lacking concentration and subsequently crashed into five stationary vehicles when the red light was illuminated.

No fatalities were recorded; however, Eka continued, two victims were reported to have sustained injuries and were rushed to Muhammadiyah Hospital in South Jakarta. The driver of the Benelli motorbike, identified by the initials RJC, suffered a sprained leg and abrasions in his groin.

“The passenger of the Honda Verza motorbike, identified by the initials N, sustained a bruised right hand and a right thigh,” added Eka.

Head of the Accident Section of the Traffic Directorate of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police, Police Commissioner Diella, stated that “The 29-year-old individual behind the wheel of the Ferrari (RAS) has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.”

Instead of offering an apology, RAS allegedly struck one of the victims.