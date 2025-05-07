Ministry of Tourism Partners with Qatar Airways to Boost Global Tourism Reach

The Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia is collaborating with Qatari airline, Qatar Airways, to expand the promotion and marketing of Indonesian tourism in the global market.

The agreed collaboration was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Tourism and Qatar Airways on Monday, 28th of April 2025, on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The MoU was signed by the Deputy for Marketing of the Ministry of Tourism, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, and Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Qatar Airways, Matt Raos.

Marthini, in her statement in Jakarta on Tuesday, 2nd of May 2025, stated that this collaboration is not merely a formality between two major institutions, but reflects a strong commitment to promote Indonesian tourism on the international stage in a more intensive and focused manner.

“We not only want to increase the number of foreign tourist visits but also want to ensure that those who come are quality tourists. Those who stay longer, spend more, and have a real economic impact on the local community,” said Marthini.

This partnership encompasses several important initiatives, including joint tourism promotion activities in key markets prioritised by both parties; targeted direct marketing to consumers to reach a wider audience; and collaborative participation in tourism exhibitions and other promotional events.

In addition, it covers product training for the industry to enhance the knowledge and expertise of travel agents in promoting Indonesia; the development of innovative and appealing tourism products for international travellers; the creation of engaging and effective promotional content for various platforms; and other collaborations as agreed by both parties.

Marthini noted that Qatar Airways is one of the world’s leading airlines, with an extensive global network. It also serves as a major aviation hub, with data indicating it carries over 90 million passengers annually to 80 countries and 172 cities worldwide.

With Doha as one of the world’s busiest flight hubs, the connectivity potential on offer is significant for directing the flow of global tourists to Indonesia. This presents an opportunity to increase international tourist arrivals from across the world to Indonesia via Qatar Airways’ flight routes.

“The signing of this MoU is also expected to strengthen Indonesia’s position as a tourism destination of choice and increase the number of foreign tourist visits, which will ultimately have a positive impact on the national economy,” said Marthini.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Global Sales, Matt Raos, welcomed the collaboration. He described Indonesia as a highly promising and strategic partner.

“We see Indonesia as a hidden gem with extraordinary natural and cultural wealth. With our global network and close cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, we are confident that we can help make Indonesia a top destination of choice for world tourists,” he said.