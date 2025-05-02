Bali Promotes International Rock Climbing as Tourism Appeal

Bali Deputy Governor I Nyoman Giri Prasta described the international rock climbing event, International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup Bali 2025, as an opportunity to promote Bali tourism.

The IFSC World Cup Bali 2025 will take place from the 2nd to the 4th of May, 2025, in the Nusa Dua area. In this rock climbing event, 221 athletes and 87 officials from various countries will gather. According to Prasta, this is an opportunity to promote Bali tourism, such as by offering tour packages so that participants not only compete but also holiday in Bali.

“With the presence of world rock climbing in Bali, we ensure that this is part of tourism promotion because we live in Bali and 85% of our income comes from tourism,” said Prasta while having a meal with the delegation and the IFSC World Cup Bali 2025 team in Denpasar on Thursday, the 1st of May.

The Bali Provincial Government ensures its full support until the IFSC World Cup Bali 2025 concludes and leaves a good impression. With this, Prasta hopes that in the following years, Bali will be chosen again as the host, even inviting other organisations or athletes to choose Bali.

“We want tourism to run well and we [will] ensure the quality of tourism in Bali. We have high hopes that next year, there will be an event like this international rock climbing, and we will include it in the provincial budget to provide strength and support,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the General Chairperson of the Central Board of the Indonesian Rock Climbing Federation, Yenny Wahid, added that Bali was chosen as the host of the IFSC World Cup Bali 2025 after considering the interest of the younger generation in tourism today.

“We know that Bali is one of the destinations that offers so many choices of places that present beauty. Currently, Gen Z tourists have a different perspective on visiting Bali,” remarked Wahid.

The event committee of the IFSC World Cup Bali 2025 has also prepared measures to comply with the ban on plastic waste in Bali. As is known, the Bali Provincial Government prohibits the use of plastic-based, bottled drinking water with a volume of less than 1 litre throughout Bali. This ban is stated in the Circular of the Governor of Bali Number 9 of 2025 and has been effective since the 15th of April.

This policy aims to reduce plastic waste and support the Bali Clean Waste Movement.

“We appreciate what Bali has done to reduce plastic waste because we both know that Indonesia’s plastic waste is still very high, among the top 10 in the world,” added Wahid.