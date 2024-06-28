Minister Sandiaga Uno Engages Chinese Travel Agents to Boost Tourist Visits to Indonesia

The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy aims to boost Chinese tourist visits to Indonesia through enhanced cooperation with key travel and airline partners.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno paid a working visit to Trip.com and Juneyao Airlines in Shanghai to explore cooperation and convey the latest conditions in Indonesia, particularly concerning the Chinese market in Indonesia.

During the visit, Uno stated that China is the main market for Indonesia, with a total of 2 million Chinese tourists visiting before the pandemic. Therefore, he invited travel agents in China to increase their tour packages to Indonesia.

“Indonesia has rich tourism potential. Apart from Bali, there are five super-priority tourism destinations in Indonesia: Borobudur, Lake Toba, Likupang, Labuan Bajo, and Mandalika,” said Uno at the Andaz Xintiadi Hotel, Shanghai, on Thursday, 27th of June 2024.

This wealth of tourism potential is also supported by the achievements of Indonesian tourism in the eyes of the international public. One of them is Indonesia’s success in rising 10 places from 32nd to 22nd in the world in the World Economic Forum (WEF) version of the Tourism Development Performance Index (TTDI).

Uno also hopes that his visit to Juneyao Airlines can increase flight frequency as well as open new routes to other cities in Indonesia.

“China is a very potential market for Indonesian tourism and creative tourism. Therefore, in 2024, we are targeting 1 million to 1.5 million tourist visits from China to Indonesia,” he said.

Uno believes that the reopening of direct Juneyao Airlines flights to destinations other than Bali could be a significant stimulus for Chinese tourists visiting Indonesian destinations. Thus, the target of 1 million to 1.5 million tourist visits from China to Indonesia in 2024 can be achieved with good collaboration between China and Indonesia.

He is optimistic that this target can be achieved with good collaboration between China and Indonesia.

“I am confident that Indonesia’s potential will attract Chinese tourists,” said Uno