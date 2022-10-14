Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Train Operation Targeted June 2023

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is targeting the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed ​​Train to start operating in June 2023.

There have been problems when building the tunnel for this project due to the soil conditions, but that has since been resolved.

“I received information that the progress has reached 88.8 percent overall,” said Jokowi at Tegalluar Station, Bandung, on Thursday 13th October 2022.

This high-speed Jakarta-Bandung train is intended to accelerate and increase the mobility of people and goods.

“Our competitiveness will also get stronger, then there are new points of economic growth in Jakarta, Bandung, and Bandung Regency,” he said.

Previously, the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan confirmed the readiness of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train will be tested in November 2022.