Hidden Gem in Southeast Sulawesi: Pasir Timbul Bone Labunta

A tourist destination that is still relatively new in Southeast Sulawesi is currently on the rise, namely Pasir Timbul Bone Labunta.

Emerging sand (pasir timbul) is a phenomenon when land appears when seawater is low and sinks when high tide. This emerging sand phenomenon is quite rare in Indonesia and often has tourism potential that attracts a lot of tourist interest.

Pasir Timbul Bone Labunta is located in Mawasangka District, Central Buton Regency. This emerging sand only appears when the seawater is receding; it can occur in the morning, afternoon, evening or night. The duration of its appearance is only around 5-7 hours.

To get to the emerging sand, visitors must take a motorised boat from the Mawasangka Ferry Harbor pier for approximately 20-30 minutes. Boat rental prices range from Rp250,000-300,000 with a capacity of 5 to 15 people. Thus, tourists who vacation in Pasir Timbul Bone Labunta would usually have prepared their vacation thoroughly. They will ask local fishermen when the sand will appear.

The attraction of this tourist spot is the beauty of the emerging sand which resembles a long road that tourists can traverse on foot. If the sand has not yet appeared, tourists can also enjoy the surrounding tourist areas. Because of its charm, Bone Labunta was nominated in the new destination category at the Indonesian Pesona Award (API) in 2020.