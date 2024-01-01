The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy focuses on foreign visits from Australia to meet the annual target of international tourists in Indonesia.

On the 20th of February, Sandiaga Uno, the current Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, conducted a visit to the headquarters of Flight Centre Travel Group in Sydney, Australia to strengthen the bond between Indonesia and Australia in terms of tourism-related partnerships. During his visit, Uno discussed with some of the key players in the Australian tourism sector as the former encouraged the latter to grow more interest in tapping into the Indonesian market.

“We had an engagement with some of the principals in the Australian tourism sector, one of them being Flight Centre. Our purpose was to drum up the number of Australian tourists visiting Indonesia,” said Uno in a press statement published on the same day.

According to the press statement provided by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Australians remain the group that makes up a large part of international tourists in Indonesia. The government wishes that the increase in foreign visits from Australia could help the former achieve the target of overall foreign visits throughout the year 2024, which is 14,3 million visits. To boot, Flight Centre Travel Group is noted for being one of the largest travel agencies in Australia.

“The foreign visits from Australia, in particular, should go hand-in-hand with our quality improvement target and sustainability target,” Uno added. “Hopefully the relationship between Australia and Indonesia will grow stronger.”

Afterwards, Uno was welcomed at an investor roundtable hosted by worldwide media company, Bloomberg. During the roundtable, several participating investors were inquisitive about the socioeconomic state of Indonesia after the presidential election which took place the previous week. In the afternoon, Uno reviewed the Indonesia Spice Up the World program by visiting some of the Indonesian restaurants that are based in Sydney.

“We told [the Australian investors] that the situation [in Indonesia] is conducive,” Uno simply teased. “There is [also] more optimism for continued developments in Indonesia going forward.”

In 2023, Statistics Indonesia recorded that there were 11,68 million visits by foreigners in Indonesia.