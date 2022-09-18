Marriott International Indonesia Collaborates with Solar Chapter for Clean Water

Marriott International in Indonesia proudly announces a fundraising initiative, in collaboration with Solar Chapter, to provide water stops in Tafuli, a remote village in Malaka District, East Nusa Tenggara.

The collaboration was made official with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 2nd September 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, represented by Vice President of Marriott International Indonesia Ramesh Jackson and Director of Finance of Solar Chapter Edbert Mulia. This charitable initiative reflects Marriott’s commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact across its global operations.

Residents of Tafuli live far from clean water, forcing them to hike two to three hours a day carrying 20 litres of jerry cans over three to five kilometres of extreme terrain just to obtain water. This issue triggers other problems, such as malnutrition, poverty, and lack of education among young children.

“We are very honoured and excited for this upcoming collaboration with Marriott. To improve quality of life in aspects that are often neglected by the public with sustainable methods has always been our mission, as walking hours for water should not be passed down from generation to generation,” expressed Mulia.

“Solar Chapter strives to break this cycle by providing basic needs such as water, education, and community development. Marriott’s ‘Road To Give’ event is an amazing platform to raise awareness on how much we take necessities such as water for granted and witness how it can significantly improve the lives of some rural villagers in Indonesia.”

Among the activities devised to contribute to this fundraiser is the annual charity run, Road to Give 2022, which will be held on 23rd October 2022 in Jakarta. This collaborative effort by Marriott Business Council Indonesia and Solar Chapter will see participation by the associates and guests of Marriott’s portfolio of hotels and resorts. Proceeds of the charity run will go towards building water stops and improving access to clean water in Tafuli.

The Marriott Business Council Indonesia comprises key hotel General Managers across Indonesia who advocate for the hospitality industry and hotel-specific issues, preserve the company culture and serve the local community. Together, leaders within the Council have adopted Marriott’s culture of “putting people first” as the foundation for everything they do. Putting people first is at the heart of Marriott International’s company culture and foundation.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of 19 extraordinary hotel brands across Indonesia and highly awarded travel program, has been going above and beyond to demonstrate the extraordinary collective power of people to help others. Marriott’s portfolio of hotels and resorts in Indonesia, along with the associates, move in different ways to contribute to this fundraising event.

“As we continue to thrive in this brave new world, we pause every now and again to remember our purpose and humanity. With a diverse and sizeable portfolio, we carry a global responsibility and a unique opportunity to be a force for good,” said Jackson.

The general public can also join the run and support the cause. This event has a registration fee of Rp200,000 and as part of the registration, participants will receive an e-Certificate. Open donations are also available through bank transfer to 1030010208888 (Bank Mandiri/MENTENG HERITAGE REALTY).

Please visit the Instagram account @rtgindonesia for more details on Road to Give 2022.