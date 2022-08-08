An Exquisite Evening with a Michelin-Starred Chef at The St. Regis Bali Resort

The St. Regis Bali Resort is hosting a Michelin-Starred Chef Dinner for two nights only, 12 and 13 August 2022.

Witness Chef Friso van Amerongen showcases his passion for gastronomy in the refined ambience of Kayuputi Restaurant. Chef Friso’s mother was born in Jakarta, Indonesia, while he himself was born and raised in The Hague, a coastal city in the Netherlands. His love for cooking and desire to elevate his skills in food and fishing saw him travel around Costa Rica before continuing his studies in Amsterdam.

Chef Friso’s career started as a cook in a Michelin-starred restaurant at Dylan Amsterdam Hotel, where he was mentored and learned directly from renowned Chef Dennis Kuipers and Chef Jurgen van der Zalm. After five years, he moved to RIJKS restaurant, led by Chef Joris Bijdendijk, before being appointed to the new branch of Chef Bijdendijk’s restaurant, Wils, where his adventures on the path to becoming a Michelin-starred chef began.

Michelin-starred restaurant Wils is known for its true core in the kitchen: fire. The unique quality of heat and smoke is applied to every dish, showcasing balance and creativity. Join Chef Friso van Amerongen, a candidate in the Top 100 The Best Chef 2022 Awards, on these two days to delight in an outstanding, meticulously hand-crafted 5-course degustation dinner. An Exquisite Evening with Michelin-Starred Chef Friso van Amerongen Kayuputi Restaurant, 12 August – 13 August 2022, from 07.00 PM IDR 1,650,000 net per person (food only) IDR 1,350,000 net per person (additional for wine pairing)

For information and reservations, please email [email protected], call +62 361 300 6786, or WhatsApp +62 8113994 915.

About The St. Regis Bali Resort

Located on the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, St. Regis Bali is nestled in the heart of the noteworthy “Garden of Bali”. Exuding understated barefoot elegance and Balinese-inspired

Living, the Resort offers infinite panoramic ocean views on a generous 9 hectares of lush gardens, a strand pool with a swim-up bar and 3,668sqm of crystal blue lagoon to its lavishing guest rooms. Captivating in every detail, the beautifully appointed 124 Suites and

Villas welcome guests with all the comforts of a contemporary refined Balinese home with striking interiors, complimentary Wi-Fi, and The St. Regis heritage of uncompromising luxury: bespoke 24-hour Butler Service. The resort promises culinary excellence with 3 distinctive restaurant venues and 2 bars spread across the expansive property. Indulge in blissful treatments at Iridium Spa or unwind at the fitness centre. In its own tropical park, the Children’s Learning Centre features intelligent fun-filled activities for the youngest connoisseurs.

For more information on The St. Regis Bali Resort, please visit www.stregisbali.com.