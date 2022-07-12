The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place Welcomes Hotel Manager Audrey Lim

Jakarta luxury hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place welcomes Audrey Lim as its newly appointed Hotel Manager, effective May 2022.

Lim has more than a decade of experience in luxury properties, including ten years of dedication at The Ritz-Carlton brand.

Having graduated from RMIT University, Melbourne, with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Communications in 2004, Lim sought a career in hospitality to pursue her passion for people and excellent services. Her career highlights include positions of the Director of Club, Retail and Business Centre, Director of Rooms, and Executive Assistant Manager (EAM) Rooms at various luxury hotels in Southeast Asia.

Upon her appointment, Lim oversees all aspects of the property to ensure the needs of the guests and each other are met. The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place features 62 Hotel rooms, 139 Residences, one restaurant, six massage rooms, six meeting rooms, 3.284sqm Grand Ballroom and semi-outdoor function space “The Glass House” as a meeting and wedding venue.

“I am honoured to be a part of The Ladies and Gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place. The hotel has established a reputation for itself as one of the best luxury hotels in Jakarta, Indonesia with impeccable service. I’m delighted to be returning to the Ritz-Carlton family and to provide my services to enhance the guest experience while working alongside the dedicated ladies and gentlemen,” expressed Lim.

Lim is a dynamic, passionate leader who is driven by helping others and developing future leaders. Her appointment at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is one of the hotel’s missions to continuously create unique, memorable and personal experiences for guests.

