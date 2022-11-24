Marriott Business Council’s Handover Initiative to Emmanuel Foundation

Marriott International Business Council, in collaboration with Emmanuel Foundation, held a charity event in Jakarta, Indonesia.

It was a handover initiative to provide shoes for students.

The fundraising involved all associates in the 12 Marriott Hotels portfolio in Jakarta and took place in July 2022. A thousand pairs of shoes were distributed to 40 (forty) schools in Bogor, Depok, and the rest of West Java. This charitable initiative reflects Marriott’s company core value of Serve 360 and its commitment to creating a positive and sustainable impact across its global operations.

Together, leaders within The Marriott Business Council Indonesia comprises of key hotel General Managers across Indonesia, who advocate for the hospitality industry and hotel-specific issues, preserve the company culture and serve the local community as they adopt Marriott’s culture of “putting people first” as the foundation for everything they do.

There are many unprivileged students in the West Java area that need support to fulfil their basic facility for the school, and having shoes is one of the basic things they need. Wearing proper shoes at school gives students the confidence to perform at school.

Lily Wijaya, the Chairlady of Indonesia Business Council for Jakarta and the General Manager of Aloft South Jakarta stated, “Working with Emmanuel Foundation is a privilege because we, as Marriott’s associates, have a similar mission to be a force for good. Through Shoes to School 2022, we involved our associates to take care of students in need. We are together to provide them with a basic facility, shoes. Students and children are our future so we need to put more attention to the unprivileged students and children.”

Monique Thenu, the Chief Operating Officer of Emmanuel Foundation appreciates Mariott International through Indonesia Business Council also stated, “On behalf of the children and communities who received the shoes, I would like to express thank you to Marriott International. The support is indeed suitable because shoes are one of the main needs of children to go to school. It is very meaningful and has been awaited by the children and our community. Most of them are economically affected by the pandemic, namely losing their jobs. This assistance can increase the confidence of children to continue their studies and achieve their goals.”

Since August 2022, the 1,000 pairs of shoes have been distributed through four programs of Emmanuel Foundation, namely Edunation Outreach, IDEA for individuals with disabilities, Mobile Library Programme and Food Rescue Programme. The symbolic handover was held at Aloft South Jakarta on Monday, 21st November 2022 attended by all GMs of Marriott Hotels portfolio in Jakarta, the Emmanuel Foundation Team, and the Media Partners. The event is also to conclude the initiative in 2022.