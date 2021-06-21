List of 10 Mobility Restriction Points in Jakarta Starting Tonight

Mobility Restriction Points in Jakarta

The Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Police together with the DKI Jakarta provincial government have decided to limit mobility in 10 areas in the capital starting tonight, 21st June.

This restriction is to reduce the rate of COVID-10 transmission.

“Yesterday alone in Jakarta, there were 5,582 active positives. The Jakarta bed occupancy rate is already approaching 80 percent, so that leaves to around 20 percent to full capacity,” said Head of Public Relations for the Metropolitan Police, Kombes Yusri Yunus.

Yusri said the 10 areas to be restricted are Bulungan, Kemang, Gunawarman and Senopati, Sabang, Cikini Raya, Jalan Asia Afrika, BKT, Kota Tua Boulevard Kelapa Gading area and PIK.

“Jakarta is not doing well,” expressed Yusri.

The Traffic Directorate of the Metropolitan Police, Police Chief Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo added this mobility restriction will begin tonight at 9pm until 4am.

The following is a breakdown of the 10 areas covered by the new restrictions:

Bulungan, from the Bulungan traffic light behind the Attorney General’s Office to the Mahakam area. Kemang, starting from the Kem Chicks T-junction going to McDonald’s, to the south end near Jalan Benda Gunawarman, Suryo, and SCBD from Gunawarman in front of KFC to the T-junction of Apotek Senopati until straight to Santa-Blok S Sabang along Jalan Sabang Cikini Raya from Jalan Cikini to Raden Saleh Asia Afrika starting from the traffic lights at the Fairmont Hotel T-junction to the Pakubuwono, Mustopo, Senayan City T-junction BKT along BKT Road The whole area of ??the Old City of West Jakarta from Hayam Huruk to Kunir Beos Station Kelapa Gading Boulevard The PIK area, which is PIK 2 after crossing the bridge

Sambodo said that, despite the restrictions, exceptions can be made depending on the specific situation. If successful, there is a possibility that these restrictions will shift to other areas.

“Firstly, residents are allowed to pass. Second, regarding ambulances, pharmacies, and hospitals, people going to those destinations are still allowed to pass. If there is a hotel on the road, hotel guests and those who want to pass are allowed. The fourth is emergency mobility such as firefighters, police, ambulance, the Indonesian army, and police can pass. Those four are excluded,” explained Sambodo.