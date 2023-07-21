Bali Introduces Task Force to Address Tourist Misconduct

The Director General of Immigration at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Silmy Karim, revealed the reasons for the large number of foreign tourists who act up in Bali.

According to him, too many thin-pocketed travellers enter the Island of the Gods.

“So the main problem regarding foreigners in Bali is the large number of foreign tourists with low spending who often cause trouble,” Karim said in a press release on Thursday, 20th July 2023.

“In the eyes of foreign tourists,” continued Karim, “it doesn’t take a lot of money to go on vacation to Bali”.

“Because Bali is included in the category of cheap tourist destinations, it attracts tourists with thin pockets,” he said.

For this reason, Karim formed the Bali Becik Task Force to oversee foreign tourists in Bali. The task force is targeted to carry out 100 surveillance operations every month. He emphasised that the operation would run in such a way without disrupting tourism.

The Task Force was formed through the issuance of the Decree of the Director General of Immigration Number IMI-0187.GR.01.01 dated 23rd June 2023 as a follow-up to the recent widespread violations of laws and norms by foreigners in Bali.

“The Bali Becik Task Force invites the people of Bali to report foreigners who violate the hotline number 081399679966,” said Karim.

The Bali Becik Task Force consists of several elements, including the Directorate General of Immigration, the Immigration Division of the Bali Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, the Denpasar Immigration Office, the Singaraja Immigration Office, and the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre.

As the name implies, Karim explained, the formation of the task force was aimed at controlling foreigners for the sake of creating a better Bali.

The Bali Becik Task Force has a limited term of duty, namely until 31st December 2023. This task force is expected to suppress the actions of foreign tourists, the majority of whom are Caucasians, in Bali, some of which have entered the category of law violations.

Karim also said that the Bali Becik Task Force was also a response to the do’s and don’ts policy launched by the Provincial Government of Bali, namely 12 Obligations and 8 Prohibitions for Foreigners.

“In its implementation, of course, we also synergise with the apparatus and other relevant agencies. With this task force, I hope Bali Becik can really be realised,” said Karim.

