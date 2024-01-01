The transfer of the capital city to IKN Nusantara inspired the DKI Jakarta provincial government’s current goal towards building Jakarta into a global city.

Nirwono Yoga, an urban planning observer at Trisakti University, said that 10 areas in DKI Jakarta will be proposed to become Thematic Areas to support the transition of Jakarta into a global city. One of them is the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) area which has been made into a special Sports-MICE Thematic Area.

“The JIS area and its surroundings, which will be used as a centre for international sports activities, need a well-prepared building and environmental planning,” Yoga told the press on the 5th of February in Jakarta.

Yoga added that, in the future, Jakarta will also become the centre of attention for urban development in Indonesia which could compete with big cities overseas such as Tokyo and London. He also hoped that, once the capital city moves to IKN Nusantara, Jakarta will continue strengthening its infrastructure to become an economic and business city.

The President Director of PT Jakarta Propertindo, Iwan Takwin said that based on the Governor Regulation Number 14 of 2019 concerning the Jakarta International Stadium Integrated Sports Area, JIS is currently managed by PT Jakarta Propertindo and has always been designed as a sustainable development area to support Jakarta’s presence as a global city.

Takwin added to Yoga’s remarks by explaining, “From the start, JIS has been designed as a new economic growth area in the northern region of Jakarta. Before JIS was established, there used to be an empty lot that was used only for garbage disposal.“

It was also teased that JIS will also later be integrated with public transportation hubs and facilities, such as Transjakarta, commuter line station, LRT Jakarta, commercial areas, hotels and other supporting properties.

Jakarta International Stadium or JIS is a football stadium located in North Jakarta. The stadium has an area of almost 300 thousand metres and can accommodate a maximum audience of up to 82,000 people for both football matches and/or concerts. To boot, JIS carries a modern stadium concept by prioritising public transportation access to the location. Furthermore, it is expected that the stadium will allow frequent exhibitions of various national and international events in the future. So far, JIS has hosted high-profile events such as TWICE’s K-Pop concert and the Indonesian U-17 World Cup tournament last year.