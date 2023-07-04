Commuter Line Station Near JIS to Construct for Enhancing Access

The Jakarta Provincial Government is constructing a temporary commuter line or KRL station close to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta.

Syafrin Liputo, the Head of the Transportation Agency, stated that the aim of this station is to enhance public access to the stadium.

“We are preparing a temporary commuter line station at JIS. We hope this will strengthen public transportation services to the JIS station,” Liputo said in the City Hall, Central Jakarta, on Monday, 3rd July 2023.

Discussions about building KRL and MRT stations connected to the stadium began in 2021 with the involvement of PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro), a city-owned developer, and PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), a state-run railway operator, as well as the Transportation Ministry.

Jakpro desires the train station to be located less than one kilometre from the stadium. Currently, the closest stations to JIS are Ancol Station and Tanjung Priok Station, which are a few kilometres away.

However, there has been limited information about the project plan until recent discussions regarding the venues for the U-17 World Cup 2023 arose.

According to Liputo, the project is still in its early stages of development, with only the train platform having been constructed. He added that the station construction project is approximately 30 percent complete.

However, Liputo did not provide details on the collaboration between the provincial government and PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia or KAI Commuter in this project. However, it is confirmed that the station will utilise regional funds from the developer’s obligation fund or the Building Floor Coefficient (KLB) fund.

Moreover, the station project will not be completed before the U-17 World Cup, scheduled from 10th November to 2nd December 2023. This is due to conflicts with the construction project of the Harbour Road (HBR) II toll road. Syafrin stated that the station project will be finalised in 2024.

He remarked, “After taking into account the completion of the Harbour Road II Toll Road construction, the station project is postponed to April 2024 at the latest.”

As previously mentioned, the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dito Ariotedjo, expressed concerns about JIS not meeting FIFA standards for hosting the U-17 World Cup. These concerns were primarily related to public access to the stadium and parking capacity.