Your Home Awaits You at Anandamaya Residences

Finding the right home in Jakarta can take a lot of effort – whether you are new or have been living in the city for years.

The first question you ask is always “where do you begin to find the home you need?”

As you begin to search for your new home, you will start to put together your list of wants and needs. Things like a well-designed space that is big enough for your personal stuff, a convenient location, and complete facilities like a swimming pool, gym, and children’s play area will all be on the list.

Whatever criteria you may have, Anandamaya Residences will surely fit your dream home. Strategically located in the heart of Jakarta on Jalan Jendral Sudirman, Anandamaya will fill all the checkmarks on your needs and many more on what you want.

As an expat in Jakarta will tell you, the traffic can be oppressive. This is why you want to choose a home that’s close to your workplace, is a stone’s throw from malls – the entertainment hubs of Asia – and is ready to cater to your health and lifestyle needs.

Anandamaya Residences has you covered on all fronts, starting with a great location. You’ll want for nothing when you choose to stay here, with Citywalk moments away and the biggest malls in the city just a couple of blocks away.

Your commute is made easy with MRT and bus stops within walking distance if your office isn’t already ideally located next to the residences.

Don’t fancy leaving the comfort of home? There’s plenty to keep you, your family, and guests occupied and entertained right within the Anandamaya Residences complex.

Take your pick from one of four swimming pools to escape the warmth of the city. Relax in the lagoon pool with tropical foliage offering shade as you paddle; swim lengths in the main pool with a stunning cityscape as the backdrop; take a dip in the indoor pool if you want to stay out of the sun; and watch your children enjoy the water in the specially designated kid’s pool.

Relax in the landscaped gardens while the young ones in your family play on the swings, and jungle gym or take the more active options, and hit the on-site jogging track or tennis courts. If you take your fitness seriously, you’ll love taking advantage of the fully-equipped gym that’s exclusively for residents.

Every facet of your life has been taken into account at Anandamaya Residences. A barbeque space is available for entertaining, and there are even indoor and outdoor function spaces – perfect for family or work celebrations when called for.

Forgot to grab breakfast supplies? Trying out some local recipes and realized you’re missing key ingredients? You don’t even need to leave the compound with the mini-mart within the complex and for a bigger shop, there’s a supermarket just over in Citywalk mall.

All family sizes are accommodated at Anandamaya Residences. You can choose from a two- or three-bedroom Deluxe or Suite apartment configuration, or up the level of finish and detail and opt for a three-bedroom Grande or a four-bedroom Signature apartment.

Each size and layout comes with marble flooring in the living spaces and timber floors in the bedrooms for a cozier experience. Your kitchen will come will all the mod-cons, including an induction hob and the four-bedroom Signature apartments even include the luxury of a wine chiller.

Having a well-designed space that works for how you and your family lives will make your posting to Jakarta much more enjoyable. With floorplans from 131 to 362 m2, you can be sure you’ll find an apartment that will give you an area you can truly appreciate.

Every unit has a unique set of benefits. Towers 2 and 3 only have five units per level in order to preserve privacy. Additionally, tower 1’s flats are more exclusive due to the private elevators that are provided for each unit.

Luxurious living is well within your grasp in Jakarta and Anandamaya Residences is the perfect choice for Central Jakarta. Kitted out for family life but also perfect for solo expats and couples, you’ll be in the heart of the city yet encased in a space that’s relaxing and invigorating.

As a premium apartment in the most strategic location of the Capital City, Anandamaya Residences is residental of choice for expatriates as shown by their substantial interest in leasing its apartment units.

Anandamaya Residences offers rental services for you to accommodate rentals. You will find residential that suit your criteria through LIVING by Astra Property, the Anandamaya Residences’ official partner for rental and sale.