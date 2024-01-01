The DKI Jakarta Statistics Indonesia bureau also recorded that the majority of international visitors originated from China, Malaysia, and Singapore throughout the previous year.

In the latest video posted on the official YouTube channel of the DKI Jakarta Statistics Indonesia bureau, its interim chief, Dwi Paramita Dewi, reported that the number of tourists visiting the province from overseas throughout the year 2023 enjoyed an increase of 109.06 percent compared to the preceding year’s figure. In 2022, the bureau recorded 938,991 overseas tourists visiting Jakarta. However, the following year saw the number of visiting tourists from outside Indonesia reach a high of 1.97 million.

Dewi further detailed that the majority of overseas tourists came from China.

“Throughout 2023, Chinese tourists dominated the number of tourists visiting Jakarta from overseas,” Dewi explained in the video posted and streamed live on YouTube on the 5th of February “The number of Chinese tourists reached 319,802 people—in other words, they comprised 16.29 percent of the total overseas tourists.”

Dewi specified that after the Chinese, tourists originating from Malaysia and Singapore followed as the ones dominating the number of international, tourism-related visits to Jakarta during the past year.

“The number of tourists from Malaysia and Singapore places second and third, respectively,” Dewi continued. “The Malaysian tourists consisted of 237,928 people or 12.12 percent. The Singaporean tourists consisted of 153,254 people or 7.81 percent.”

DKI Jakarta’s Statistics Indonesia bureau observed that the rise in overseas tourists was likely due to the end of the global COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2023 alone, the bureau recorded 174,111 international visitors entering Jakarta from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, and the Port of Tanjung Priok.

Nonetheless, the bureau pointed out that this number was less than the number of recorded international visitors in December of the previous year, amounting to 191,461 people.