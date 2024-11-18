TuttoBono Surabaya Hosts Exclusive Dinner with Clase Azul Tequila and OSO Ristorante Singapore

TuttoBono Restaurant Surabaya is delighted to announce its collaboration with Clase Azul Tequila and OSO Ristorante Singapore to host an exclusive premium dinner event.

On this special occasion, TuttoBono, represented by its Director, Steffiani Setyadji, aims to deliver a distinguished culinary experience in Surabaya. “We want to demonstrate that the food and beverage (F&B) market in Surabaya is on par with that of Jakarta, the nation’s capital, or Bali, Indonesia’s lifestyle hub. Our hope for the future is to continue developing high-quality culinary experiences for the people of Surabaya,” said Steffiani.

The event features five exceptional dishes curated by Chef Diego Chiarini, Chef and Owner of OSO Ristorante Singapore, paired with five premium Clase Azul Tequilas. This extraordinary collaboration between Chef Diego from OSO Singapore, Chef Nazario from TuttoBono Surabaya, and Clase Azul Tequila, represented by its Brand Ambassador for Asia, Faramarz Caden, alongside the exclusive distributor PT DSP (PT Dinamis Sukses Perkasa – PT Dwimitra Sukses Perkasa), promises an unforgettable tequila pairing dinner.

Collaboration with OSO Ristorante Singapore

As an authentic Italian restaurant in Surabaya, TuttoBono has been serving guests for eight years and draws inspiration from OSO Ristorante Singapore. Established 20 years ago, OSO is renowned as a pioneer of authentic Italian cuisine in Singapore.

“We hope TuttoBono will continue to set high standards for the F&B industry, especially in Italian cuisine, in Surabaya,” Steffiani remarked.

Collaboration with Clase Azul Tequila

Clase Azul Tequila is not just a premium tequila; it is a work of art.

“We have been long-time admirers of Clase Azul for their exquisite craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail in every bottle. Each bottle is finished by hand, making it truly unique. From the choice of ingredients to the production process and the bottle’s design, every element of Clase Azul reflects dedication and expertise—qualities that are rare in this industry,” Steffiani added.

This unique partnership perfectly encapsulates the art of culinary excellence and fine spirits, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience for Surabaya’s discerning diners.