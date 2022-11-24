Top Places to Watch the World Cup in Jakarta and Bali

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already kicked off! It has always been the most-anticipated football tournament in the world.

People around the globe are excited to watch every single match of the tournament. Some fans prefer to watch it at home whereas some others think that watching the match along with their friends in a café or a bar is so much more fascinating. Feel the competitive atmosphere when you and your friends support your favourite team!

We’ve come up with several places in Jakarta and Bali that provide World Cup matches live-streamed for your enjoyment. Here’s the list!

Jakarta

STARK Taproom

Watch every World Cup match at STARK Taproom! It’s live on a giant Videotron. Book your tables now!

Address: Elysee Lot 21 SCBD 1st Floor, Senayan, South Jakarta

RSVP: +62 811 9314 001

Instagram: @starktaproom

Eastern Promise

Jakarta’s oldest pub (since 1989) is traditionally showing the World Cup games LIVE! on multiple large screens & TVs in their pub, restaurant, sports bar, and beer garden! Many fans representing many countries are sure to support their team here in their country colours. EP offers daily drinks promotions and a special WC 2022 Food & Snack Menu. Their kitchen will stay open until late.

Address: Jl. Kemang Raya No.5, Bangka, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta

RSVP: +62 877-7909-1666

Instagram: @epkemang

Treehaus Bar

Treehaus Bar presents every football match live between 20th November – 18th December 2022. There are three large projector screens and 12 TV screens showing all the matches. Treehaus also offers you their Happy Hour Promo.

Address: Jl. Taman Kemang 1 No.8, South Jakarta

RSVP: 0813-8888-9970

Instagram: @treehaus.bar

Brewerkz Senayan

Be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022! Feel the festive vibes and experience the viewing event like no other place.

Address: Senayan City, Jl. Asia Afrika No.19, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

RSVP: (021) 2923 5788 / 0882 9027 7555

Instagram: @brewerkzjkt

MyTen Coffee & Eatery

MyTen is offering you a great screening event! All matches are live on a big screen and eight 55” LED units. Enjoy the match in a large space and a sporty atmosphere. In addition, there is no minimum spending before the round of 16.

Address: Senayan Park, Lower Ground Unit LG-26, Jl. Gerbang Pemuda No.3, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

RSVP: 0821-1234-1001

Instagram: @mytencafe

PA.SO.LA Restaurant & Lounge

The Restaurant has obtained a license to host public screenings of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year, starting from November 20 to December 18, 2022. A total of 64 matches will be screened each day at the restaurant from the group stage to the end of the competition, including the quarterfinals, semi-finals, third-place play-offs, and the final.

Address: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Sudirman Central Business District, Jl. Jend. Sudirman, Senayan, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

RSVP: (021) 2550 1993

Instagram: @pasolajakarta

Paulaner Brauhaus Jakarta

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Paulaner with your best mates over some beers and Bavarian food. Tag us during the games and show your posted content to our team to win a free beer!

Address: Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 1· Jakarta 10310 · Indonesia

RSVP: +62 21 2358 3800, +62 81296171752

Instagram: @paulanerjakarta

Lobo Italian Bistro

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday 20th November and will run through 18th December 2022. The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan’s newly-appointed Beverage Manager, Willy Gunawan, alongside his team at Lobo Italian Bistro are set to amplify the excitement with cold fresh brews and signature concoctions of unique cocktails for soccer fans to enjoy throughout the euphoric World Cup period this year.

Lobo Italian Bistro offers a two-hour free-flow beer priced at only IDR 268,000++ per guest, along with free-flow cocktails at IDR 288,000++ per guest. Prices also include one dish from Lobo’s selection of Arabian light bites.

Address: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, Jl. Mega Kuningan Timur 1, East Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta

RSVP: (021) 2551-8888 / WhatsApp 0811-1683-926

Instagram: @lobo_jkt

Double Doors

Puri Indah’s no. 1 Pub is showing the World Cup games LIVE! on their 1st & 2nd floor on multiple large screens and TVs. On some nights there is additional live entertainment before and after games. DD offer attractive daily discounted drinks promos and their kitchen will stay open late for snacks!

Address: Jl. Puri Indah Raya No.15, Blok T2 Ruko Sentra Niaga, Puri Indah, West Jakarta

RSVP: WhatsApp +62 818-1820-3300

Instagram: @doubledoorsjkt

Bali

Stadium Café & Sports Bar

It’s officially World Cup month! Here’s one of the best places in Bali to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with an official license. Go grab your drink and head down to the Stadium Sports Bar to catch the action on the big screens. Get a special deal package for drinks and meals. Also, win a special door prize!

Address: Complex Kuta Sidewalk, Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta, Badung District, Bali

RSVP: +62 859-3424-1437

Instagram: @stadiumcafebali

Homerun Sport Café

It’s time for another epic match between the world’s greatest soccer teams. Watch them live with your best mates at Homerun as you load up on fresh pizzas and cold beers. Don’t forget to cheer as loud as you can for your favourite team!

Address: Mahogany Boutique Hotel, Jl. Taman Bali No.1, Benoa, South Kuta, Badung District, Bali

RSVP: +62 8772-0993-896

Instagram: homerun_sportcafebali

The Social Seminyak

The Social is the home to celebrate the World Cup season. Let’s watch all the matches together! The Social has each game live-streamed with three amazing fan zones and huge screens. There is also a Happy Hour before kick-off.

Address: Jalan Petitenget No.10 D, Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali

RSVP: +62 8592-3754-043

Instagram: @thesocialseminyak

Nirvana Sports Bar

Nirvana is located in the heart of Seminyak. It offers you a range of Australian comfort foods, such as succulent chicken parm, steaks, burgers, and pizzas. There are also Asian favourites that can be found like fried rice and sushi. Today, Nirvana will host you to watch the live-streaming football match with your friends.

Address: Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali

RSVP: 0812-3811-2550

Instagram: @nirvanabali

The Barn

This spacious British Pub in Canggu with six big screens and a huge projector screen is serving classic pub favourites and a wide selection of draft beer. Open late for all the big games. The Barn also offers special promotions for the World Cup: a burger and a pint for IDR 150k, 241 Espresso Martinis, and four Jaeger Bombs for IDR 249k to keep people awake. Go book your tables as the seats are limited!

Address: Jl. Lkr. Nelayan, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung District, Bali

Instagram: @thebarnbali

The Goat Seminyak

World Cup fever is in the air. Watch your favourite team with your group of friends in The Goat Seminyak Bali! Book your tables now.