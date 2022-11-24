Top Places to Watch the World Cup in Jakarta and Bali

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already kicked off! It has always been the most-anticipated football tournament in the world.
People around the globe are excited to watch every single match of the tournament. Some fans prefer to watch it at home whereas some others think that watching the match along with their friends in a café or a bar is so much more fascinating. Feel the competitive atmosphere when you and your friends support your favourite team!
We’ve come up with several places in Jakarta and Bali that provide World Cup matches live-streamed for your enjoyment. Here’s the list!
Jakarta
STARK Taproom
Watch every World Cup match at STARK Taproom! It’s live on a giant Videotron. Book your tables now!
- Address: Elysee Lot 21 SCBD 1st Floor, Senayan, South Jakarta
- RSVP: +62 811 9314 001
- Instagram: @starktaproom
Eastern Promise
Jakarta’s oldest pub (since 1989) is traditionally showing the World Cup games LIVE! on multiple large screens & TVs in their pub, restaurant, sports bar, and beer garden! Many fans representing many countries are sure to support their team here in their country colours. EP offers daily drinks promotions and a special WC 2022 Food & Snack Menu. Their kitchen will stay open until late.
- Address: Jl. Kemang Raya No.5, Bangka, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta
- RSVP: +62 877-7909-1666
- Instagram: @epkemang
Treehaus Bar
Treehaus Bar presents every football match live between 20th November – 18th December 2022. There are three large projector screens and 12 TV screens showing all the matches. Treehaus also offers you their Happy Hour Promo.
- Address: Jl. Taman Kemang 1 No.8, South Jakarta
- RSVP: 0813-8888-9970
- Instagram: @treehaus.bar
Brewerkz Senayan
Be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022! Feel the festive vibes and experience the viewing event like no other place.
- Address: Senayan City, Jl. Asia Afrika No.19, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta
- RSVP: (021) 2923 5788 / 0882 9027 7555
- Instagram: @brewerkzjkt
MyTen Coffee & Eatery
MyTen is offering you a great screening event! All matches are live on a big screen and eight 55” LED units. Enjoy the match in a large space and a sporty atmosphere. In addition, there is no minimum spending before the round of 16.
- Address: Senayan Park, Lower Ground Unit LG-26, Jl. Gerbang Pemuda No.3, Gelora, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta
- RSVP: 0821-1234-1001
- Instagram: @mytencafe
PA.SO.LA Restaurant & Lounge
The Restaurant has obtained a license to host public screenings of the most-anticipated sporting events of the year, starting from November 20 to December 18, 2022. A total of 64 matches will be screened each day at the restaurant from the group stage to the end of the competition, including the quarterfinals, semi-finals, third-place play-offs, and the final.
- Address: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Sudirman Central Business District, Jl. Jend. Sudirman, Senayan, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta
- RSVP: (021) 2550 1993
- Instagram: @pasolajakarta
Paulaner Brauhaus Jakarta
Watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Paulaner with your best mates over some beers and Bavarian food. Tag us during the games and show your posted content to our team to win a free beer!
- Address: Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Jl. MH. Thamrin No. 1· Jakarta 10310 · Indonesia
- RSVP: +62 21 2358 3800, +62 81296171752
- Instagram: @paulanerjakarta
Lobo Italian Bistro
The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday 20th November and will run through 18th December 2022. The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan’s newly-appointed Beverage Manager, Willy Gunawan, alongside his team at Lobo Italian Bistro are set to amplify the excitement with cold fresh brews and signature concoctions of unique cocktails for soccer fans to enjoy throughout the euphoric World Cup period this year.
Lobo Italian Bistro offers a two-hour free-flow beer priced at only IDR 268,000++ per guest, along with free-flow cocktails at IDR 288,000++ per guest. Prices also include one dish from Lobo’s selection of Arabian light bites.
- Address: The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, Jl. Mega Kuningan Timur 1, East Kuningan, Setiabudi, South Jakarta
- RSVP: (021) 2551-8888 / WhatsApp 0811-1683-926
- Instagram: @lobo_jkt
Double Doors
Puri Indah’s no. 1 Pub is showing the World Cup games LIVE! on their 1st & 2nd floor on multiple large screens and TVs. On some nights there is additional live entertainment before and after games. DD offer attractive daily discounted drinks promos and their kitchen will stay open late for snacks!
- Address: Jl. Puri Indah Raya No.15, Blok T2 Ruko Sentra Niaga, Puri Indah, West Jakarta
- RSVP: WhatsApp +62 818-1820-3300
- Instagram: @doubledoorsjkt
Bali
Stadium Café & Sports Bar
It’s officially World Cup month! Here’s one of the best places in Bali to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with an official license. Go grab your drink and head down to the Stadium Sports Bar to catch the action on the big screens. Get a special deal package for drinks and meals. Also, win a special door prize!
- Address: Complex Kuta Sidewalk, Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta, Badung District, Bali
- RSVP: +62 859-3424-1437
- Instagram: @stadiumcafebali
Homerun Sport Café
It’s time for another epic match between the world’s greatest soccer teams. Watch them live with your best mates at Homerun as you load up on fresh pizzas and cold beers. Don’t forget to cheer as loud as you can for your favourite team!
Address: Mahogany Boutique Hotel, Jl. Taman Bali No.1, Benoa, South Kuta, Badung District, Bali
RSVP: +62 8772-0993-896
Instagram: homerun_sportcafebali
The Social Seminyak
The Social is the home to celebrate the World Cup season. Let’s watch all the matches together! The Social has each game live-streamed with three amazing fan zones and huge screens. There is also a Happy Hour before kick-off.
- Address: Jalan Petitenget No.10 D, Seminyak, Kerobokan Kelod, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali
- RSVP: +62 8592-3754-043
- Instagram: @thesocialseminyak
Nirvana Sports Bar
Nirvana is located in the heart of Seminyak. It offers you a range of Australian comfort foods, such as succulent chicken parm, steaks, burgers, and pizzas. There are also Asian favourites that can be found like fried rice and sushi. Today, Nirvana will host you to watch the live-streaming football match with your friends.
- Address: Jl. Kayu Aya, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali
- RSVP: 0812-3811-2550
- Instagram: @nirvanabali
The Barn
This spacious British Pub in Canggu with six big screens and a huge projector screen is serving classic pub favourites and a wide selection of draft beer. Open late for all the big games. The Barn also offers special promotions for the World Cup: a burger and a pint for IDR 150k, 241 Espresso Martinis, and four Jaeger Bombs for IDR 249k to keep people awake. Go book your tables as the seats are limited!
- Address: Jl. Lkr. Nelayan, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung District, Bali
- Instagram: @thebarnbali
The Goat Seminyak
World Cup fever is in the air. Watch your favourite team with your group of friends in The Goat Seminyak Bali! Book your tables now.
- Address: Jl. Kayu Aya A Oberoi No.176, Kerobokan Kelod, Seminyak, Kabupaten Badung, Bali
- RSVP: 0821 4618 0370
- Instagram: @thegoatseminyak