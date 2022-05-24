Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Jabodetabek Enters PPKM Level 1 

Jabodetabek
The government has determined that the Jabodetabek area can now implement PPKM level 1, meaning several activities in the non-essential sector can now operate with 100 percent visitor capacity.

The following are the complete regulations for the Jabodetabek area:

1. Limited face-to-face learning at schools

2. 100 percent non-essential sector activities, with the site protected at the entrance to the office

3. The essential sectors that are opened 100 percent are:

  • Finance and banking that are physically service-oriented with customers
  • Physical service-oriented capital markets with customers
  • Cellular operators, data centres, and internet providers that are physically service-oriented with customers
  • Facilities at the hotel including: gyms, meeting rooms, ballrooms
  • Integrated healthcare centres
  • The industrial sector in terms of production, construction, and services to the community
  • Supermarkets and grocery stores
  • Pharmacies and drug stores
  • Public markets
  • Agents, barbershops, laundry, hawkers, vehicle washes
  • Food stalls, wartegs, cafes, and restaurants, which must close at 10pm

4. Shopping centre rules are as follows:

  • Visitors must have the Covid-19 vaccine and show the PeduliLindungi application
  • Children aged 6-12 years must show the COVID-19 vaccine with at least one dose
  • Children aged 6-12 years entering playgrounds and cinemas in malls are required to have a full dose of COVID-19 vaccination

5. Public facilities rules are:

  • 100 percent visitor capacity
  • Mandatory mask wearing
  • Children aged 6-12 years must have been vaccinated at least the first dose

6. Art, culture and sports activities can operate as follows:

  • 100 percent audience capacity
  • Mandatory use of the PeduliLindungi application

7. Public transportation

  •  100 percent passenger capacity

8. Wedding receptions

  • 100 percent visitor capacity

