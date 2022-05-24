Jabodetabek Enters PPKM Level 1 

The government has determined that the Jabodetabek area can now implement PPKM level 1, meaning several activities in the non-essential sector can now operate with 100 percent visitor capacity.
The following are the complete regulations for the Jabodetabek area:
1. Limited face-to-face learning at schools
2. 100 percent non-essential sector activities, with the site protected at the entrance to the office
3. The essential sectors that are opened 100 percent are:
- Finance and banking that are physically service-oriented with customers
- Physical service-oriented capital markets with customers
- Cellular operators, data centres, and internet providers that are physically service-oriented with customers
- Facilities at the hotel including: gyms, meeting rooms, ballrooms
- Integrated healthcare centres
- The industrial sector in terms of production, construction, and services to the community
- Supermarkets and grocery stores
- Pharmacies and drug stores
- Public markets
- Agents, barbershops, laundry, hawkers, vehicle washes
- Food stalls, wartegs, cafes, and restaurants, which must close at 10pm
4. Shopping centre rules are as follows:
- Visitors must have the Covid-19 vaccine and show the PeduliLindungi application
- Children aged 6-12 years must show the COVID-19 vaccine with at least one dose
- Children aged 6-12 years entering playgrounds and cinemas in malls are required to have a full dose of COVID-19 vaccination
5. Public facilities rules are:
- 100 percent visitor capacity
- Mandatory mask wearing
- Children aged 6-12 years must have been vaccinated at least the first dose
6. Art, culture and sports activities can operate as follows:
- 100 percent audience capacity
- Mandatory use of the PeduliLindungi application
7. Public transportation
- 100 percent passenger capacity
8. Wedding receptions
- 100 percent visitor capacity