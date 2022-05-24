Jabodetabek Enters PPKM Level 1 

The government has determined that the Jabodetabek area can now implement PPKM level 1, meaning several activities in the non-essential sector can now operate with 100 percent visitor capacity.

The following are the complete regulations for the Jabodetabek area:

1. Limited face-to-face learning at schools

2. 100 percent non-essential sector activities, with the site protected at the entrance to the office

3. The essential sectors that are opened 100 percent are:

Finance and banking that are physically service-oriented with customers

Physical service-oriented capital markets with customers

Cellular operators, data centres, and internet providers that are physically service-oriented with customers

Facilities at the hotel including: gyms, meeting rooms, ballrooms

Integrated healthcare centres

The industrial sector in terms of production, construction, and services to the community

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Pharmacies and drug stores

Public markets

Agents, barbershops, laundry, hawkers, vehicle washes

Food stalls, wartegs , cafes, and restaurants, which must close at 10pm

4. Shopping centre rules are as follows:

Visitors must have the Covid-19 vaccine and show the PeduliLindungi application

Children aged 6-12 years must show the COVID-19 vaccine with at least one dose

Children aged 6-12 years entering playgrounds and cinemas in malls are required to have a full dose of COVID-19 vaccination

5. Public facilities rules are:

100 percent visitor capacity

Mandatory mask wearing

Children aged 6-12 years must have been vaccinated at least the first dose

6. Art, culture and sports activities can operate as follows:

100 percent audience capacity

Mandatory use of the PeduliLindungi application

7. Public transportation

100 percent passenger capacity

8. Wedding receptions