The St. Regis Jakarta to Host Luxury Dining Series 2025

As part of the Asia Pacific showcase, Jakarta’s edition will spotlight forgotten flavours through a reimagined fine dining experience this September.

As one of seven distinguished destinations selected for this year’s regional showcase, The St. Regis Jakarta proudly takes part in the Luxury Dining Series 2025, a signature initiative by The Luxury Group at Marriott International.

Returning from July to September across Asia Pacific, the series invites discerning epicureans on a captivating culinary journey that revives and reimagines the world’s forgotten flavours. Following the success of previous editions, the 2025 series draws inspiration from findings in the Future of Food 2025 report, bringing to life the theme: Forgotten Flavours.

This year’s narrative pays homage to culinary legacies, unearthing neglected ingredients, resurrecting ancient techniques, and presenting them through the lens of contemporary artistry. The experience promises to stir memory, spark curiosity, and reawaken the past through flavour.

Seven exceptional destinations will host the series:

The St. Regis Osaka – 11th–13th of July

– 11th–13th of July JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa – 17th–20th of July

– 17th–20th of July JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa – 31st of July–3rd of August

– 31st of July–3rd of August The Ritz-Carlton, Perth – 15th–17th of August

– 15th–17th of August The St. Regis Singapore – 29th–31st of August

– 29th–31st of August The St. Regis Jakarta – 11th–13th of September

– 11th–13th of September The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok – 25th–28th of September

Throughout the series, celebrated chefs and mixologists from Marriott International’s most iconic properties will collaborate, merging tradition with innovation to present immersive, multi-sensory dining experiences. At The St. Regis Jakarta, guests can expect a curated culinary affair where each course offers a thoughtful interpretation of forgotten delicacies, brought to life through bold vision and refined execution.

Full details of the showcase and complete series programming will be announced soon.

For further information, please visit the official website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/marriott-brands/portfolio/luxury-dining-series.mi

For more details about The St. Regis Jakarta, visit www.stregisjakarta.com or follow @stregisjakarta on Instagram.