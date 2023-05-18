Indonesian National Football Team’s Victory in SEA Games 2023

The U-22 Indonesian national football team has won the gold medal at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia.

In the final, through a match that continued into extra time, Indra Sjafri’s team defeated the U-22 Thailand national football team with a scoreline of 5-2.

The peak match at the Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh on Tuesday, 16th May 2023, produced a total of seven goals and was disturbed by a commotion on the sidelines which caused a lot of yellow cards and red cards.

Indonesia were winning 2-0 first through a pair of Ramadhan Sananta goals in the 20th and 45+5th minutes, but Thailand was able to reduce the score difference through Anan’s goal in the 65th minute.

A 2-1 result for Indonesia’s advantage was likely to be the final score in this final. However, Thailand was able to score a second goal through Yotsakorn Burapha in injury time, and the match went into extra time.

In extra time, Indonesia scored three additional goals through Irfan Jauhari, Fajar Fathur Rahman and Beckham Putra. Indonesia won 5-2 and take the gold medal.

The success of the U-22 Indonesian national football team was warmly welcomed by the national team supporters. Various reactions also emerged on social media.

This is the first victory for the Indonesian national football team in 32 years, which was achieved at the SEA Games 1991 in the Philippines against the same opponent.

The gold contribution from football was the last for Indonesia before the SEA Games 2023 officially closed on Tuesday. After all matches from various sports competed for the last time on Tuesday, the only schedule for the SEA Games on Wednesday, 17th May was the closing ceremony.

In the final standings, Indonesia ranked third, collecting 87 gold, 80 silver and 109 bronze medals.

The number of Indonesian golds is nearly 50 adrift from Vietnam which tops the standings. Vietnam ranks first with 136 gold, 105 silver and 114 bronze. Thailand, which is in second place, collected 108 gold, 96 silver and 108 bronze.