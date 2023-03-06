Indonesia to Launch Sports Visa to Boost Sports Tourism in 2023

Throughout 2023, Indonesia will host various world-class sports tournaments, including MotoGP and the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

This momentum has the potential to attract large numbers of foreign tourists. For this reason, the Directorate General of Immigration will launch a sports visa to facilitate the arrival of foreign supporters.

“For instance, if there is a sports competition in Indonesia and they want to know the type of visa, they can easily search for ‘sports visa‘,” announced Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim at Gelora Bung Karno, Central Jakarta on Sunday, 5th March 2023.

According to Karim, the launch of the sports visa aims to help foreign supporters facilitate their immigration documents. He also added that fans shouldn’t let paperwork hinder their arrival which might cause Indonesia to lose the opportunity to gain revenue from tourism.

“We are going to make it easier with a ‘sports visa’,” he said.

A sports visa is just one of a number of new visas that the Directorate General of Immigration will soon launch in March 2023. Karim said, currently the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights is preparing a number of other visas to facilitate immigration matters for foreign tourists. However, he did not explain what visas are to be launched.

Even so, Karim stated that several visas would be launched in the near future, within 100 working days. His team is currently working on developing a system that will allow users to apply easily.

“Starting this month, within 100 working days, there will be several new visas that we will launch for foreigners,” he concluded.