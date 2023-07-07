We The Fest 2023: Thrilling Lineup and More

We The Fest (WTF) is returning with its eighth offline edition on 21st, 22nd and 23rd July 2023 featuring 21 names that include four headliners in their first phase lineup.

At the top of the headliners, the legendary rock band, The Strokes, will finally make their debut in Indonesia at this year’s We The Fest. Fronted by Julian Casablancas (vocals), Nick Valensi (guitar), Albert Hammond, Jr. (guitar), Nikolai Fraiture (bass) and Fabrizio Moretti (drums), they make up one of the most influential bands of the early 21st century. Recorded in California and Hawaii, The New Abnormal was a critical and commercial success, becoming a Top Ten hit in several countries including the U.S. and the U.K. In 2021, The New Abnormal won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Apart from their new album, the band’s defining tunes “Last Nite”, “You Only Live Once”, and “Reptilia” are also highly anticipated by the crowd.

The next headliner is the Manchester band, who frequently appeared on the wishlist tree and was highly requested by the audience, The 1975. They will be back to enliven We The Fest this year after their first appearance at We The Fest 2016. The owner of the great hits “Chocolate”, “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”, and “Somebody Else” consisting of Matthew Healy (vocals and guitar), Adam Hann (vocals and guitar), George Daniel (drums), and Ross MacDonald (bass) has also just received the 2023 BRIT Award and won the category “Best alternative/rock artist”. They had just also released their fifth album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language,” last October.

The Kid Laroi has also just been announced as one of the headliners. The Australian singer, rapper, and songwriter attained mainstream popularity in 2021 with his collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Stay“, which peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut mixtape, “F*ck Love” (2020), peaked at number one on the Australian ARIA Charts, making him the youngest Australian solo artist ever to reach the top of the chart and also reached number one on the US Billboard 200. Throughout his career, he had collaborated with lots of great musicians like Juice WRLD, Marshmello, Polo G, and Machine Gun Kelly.

The last headliner on the phase one lineup is Lewis Capaldi, a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. In March 2019, his single “Someone You Loved” topped the UK Singles Chart, where it remained for seven weeks, and in November 2019, it reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100; It was also nominated at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and won the 2020 Brit Award for Song of the Year. Capaldi also won the 2020 Brit Award for Best New Artist.

On the second tier, names like Dhruv with his hit single “Double Take” and Peach Tree Rascals with “Mariposa”, Sabrina Carpenter with her collab song “On My Way” with Alan Walker and Farruko, also Darmot Kennedy with “Power Over Me” are also added to the phase one lineup.

NxWorries, the duo consisting of Anderson.Paak and Knxwledge, are two of the major figures who emerged from Los Angeles. Paak has won eight Grammys and is now a member of Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars. Knxwledge produces lots of songs, one of them is called “Momma”, a track off Kendrick Lamar’s Album “To Pimp A Butterfly”. They will also bring some heat to this year’s We The Fest.

Next is Giveon, the seven-time Grammy-nominated singer known for his hits “Heartbreak Anniversary”. He has collaborated with lots of world-class musicians, a song called “Peaches” is one of them, a collaboration between Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and simultaneously topped both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S., as well as charts in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore and Slovakia. It also received four nominations at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards; Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video.

We The Fest also added Porter Robinson and Gryffin to the lineup who will bring their LIVE performances on stage. Legendary Indonesian musicians like GIGI and Project Pop were also announced as part of the first phase of the lineup. Aside from them are Indonesian beloved names like Mikha Angelo, Kunto Aji, Rafi Sudirman, Rock n Roll Mafia, Syarikat Idola Remaja and Yura Yunita.

“We The Fest will always try to make the audience’s wishlists come true, this year’s lineup was an embodiment of the festival’s value that will always welcome everyone from all ages and all types of music lovers,” said Sarah Deshita as a Brand Consultant of Ismaya Live.

“Other than the diversity of the lineup, We The Fest will bring a lot of Beyond The Music activation that will carry four of We The Fest elements which are Music, Fashion, Food, and Art,” added Deshita.

To make sure you get updates on any information about We The Fest, you can download the “Ismaya Live App” that’s available on App Store/ Play Store. Through this application, you can get all of the updates on All Ismaya Live’s events. From ticket buying, checking lineup lists and their performing schedule, buying merchandise, to customising your own festival schedule can be done easily through the Ismaya Live App.

Visit www.wethefest.com to make sure you get the latest information about We The Fest.