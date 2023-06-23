Increasing Number of Foreigners Involved in Narcotics Crimes in Bali

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) has revealed the trend of narcotics crimes in Bali.

Until mid-2023, the number of Indonesian citizens languishing in correctional institutions has decreased while foreign citizens have increased.

“Until the middle of this year, there are 117 people from outside Bali and 110 foreign nationals languishing in prison,” said Head of the National Narcotics Agency, Police Commissioner General Petrus Renhard Golose, after closing the Smash On Drugs International Table Tennis Championship 2023 at the Auditorium of Udayana University Denpasar, Wednesday, 21st June 2023.

Golose said that the number of Indonesian citizens outside Bali who became perpetrators of drug crimes had decreased, while in 2022 the number had reached 259 people. What is actually increasing is the number of foreigners. Last year, the number of foreigners charged with narcotics crimes was 41 people. “This is a record,” said Golose.

For residents of Bali, Golose said that there are still 591 people languishing in prisons from 2022 to mid-2023.

“This is a concern for me because the number is still too high,” he said. Meanwhile, at the national level, he revealed that the number of drug-related crimes had been reduced to below 50 percent. “It used to be 60 to 70 percent,” said Golose.