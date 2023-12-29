Indonesia Invites Global Tourists to Witness 2024 Elections

Embracing the upcoming 2024 elections, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy aims to leverage this democratic milestone to entice international visitors.

Tourists will be extended invitations to observe the TPS (Polling Places) scattered across Indonesia.

Sandiaga Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, who spearheaded the concept of election tourism, acknowledged drawing inspiration from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had urged nations participating in the G20 Summit to explore India during the 2024 elections.

“At that time, he invited us all to go to India to witness the democracy celebration. ‘Come on, all of us, come to India, in 2024, we will hold elections.‘ This is a celebration of democracy, the largest festival of world democracy,” stated Uno, mimicking PM Modi, on Friday, 29th December 2023.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy intends to utilise TPS in approximately 7,500 tourist villages as destinations for democratic tourism. The ministry has compiled an invitation list of around 2,000-3,000 tourists and foreign media to visit Indonesia during the voting period.

“So those who will be invited are academics, analysts, media, as well as foreign journalists, both electronic and print. We invite everyone as part of enlivening our democratic celebration,” affirmed the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

The allure presented to tourists participating in the democracy tourism expedition lies in the excitement and joy of the election process in Indonesia. The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will craft tour packages, offering captivating destinations to explore and study.

Aligned with this initiative, former Minister of Culture and Tourism I Gede Ardika suggested that election tourism holds the potential to attract 5,000-10,000 foreign tourists. He believes that the distinctiveness of elections in various regions can also captivate local tourists.