Jabodebek LRT Targeted 17th August 

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan inspected the Jabodebek LRT Depot to ensure that the transportation project will launch on 17th August 2022 along with the momentum of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day.

“We hope that 17th August will be an anniversary gift for Indonesia. We will do a soft launch,” he said when at Jatimulya, East Bekasi on Friday 1st April.

During the review, Pandjaitan was accompanied by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, State-Owned Enterprises Deputy Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, and representatives from the Finance Ministry, as well as State-Owned Enterprises involved in the Jabodebek LRT project, namely KAI, Adhi Karya, INKA, and LEN.

According to Pandjaitan, the Jabodebek LRT construction project is going well, although there was a collision incident in October 2021. The incident occurred during a test run.

“But we have found it. I think it is natural. The software has been perfected. We have tried it and it is running,” he said.

Currently, he assured that there are no problems or obstacles in completing the project, both in terms of finance, technology, and construction. He revealed that the full operation of the Jabodebek LRT will run in September 2022. Later, the Jabodebek LRT will be integrated with other mass transportation modes.

“We are building a very sophisticated intermodal transportation system and this is the work of the past few years, maybe four years, to make it integrated and now we are seeing the results,” he explained.

Based on the records of the Directorate General of Railways at the Transportation Ministry as of 25th March 2022, the progress of the first phase of the Jabodebek LRT construction has reached 90.2 percent. In detail, the Cawang-Cibubur track reached 94.6 percent, the Cawang-Dukuh Atas route was 89.6 percent, and the Cawang-Bekasi Timur track was 87.6 percent completed.

The Jabodebek LRT is a mass transportation project with a depot built on an area of ​​100,000 square metres consisting of several areas, including stabling, light maintenance, heavy maintenance, OCC building, and other areas.

Light maintenance has 10 lines that are used for inspection and light maintenance of the Jabodebek LRT, such as daily maintenance and monthly maintenance every one, three, six, and 12 months. Meanwhile, heavy maintenance has eight lines that are used for large maintenance of the Jabodebek LRT with an annual maintenance cycle.

The Jabodebek LRT is planned to be operated using the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system with Grade of Automation Lv 3 (GoA 3). The Jabodebek LRT will operate automatically and with trip monitoring from the OCC Room by officers.