Indian Man Arrested for Begging, Bullying, in Bali

A foreigner from India, named Pradeep Kumar Xplorer, has been arrested by the Municipal Police Unit in Denpasar, Bali, suspected of regularly bullying at one of the stalls on Jalan Panglima Besar Jenderal Sudirman, Denpasar.

The police were following up on complaints from the public and the owner of one of the corner stalls on Jalan Panglima Besar Jenderal Sudirman.

“It was reported that a foreigner from India was often begging from the shop visitors. The reports came in for almost a week, but he only returned on Monday and we were called by the shop owner. Immediately we followed up and we found him for further investigation,” said Head of Municipal Police Denpasar City I Dewa Gede Anom Sayoga.

After the Indian man was secured, there were coordinated efforts between various parties, such as the consulate general, the consulate, and the immigration authorities. This led to him eventually being handed over to the Class I Denpasar Immigration Office.

Anom Sayoga said that his team could not know for certain why the Indian man had chosen to start begging for money in Bali.

“The foreigner’s confession is ambiguous because he claims to be American but this isn’t supported by a passport. He only carried a few documents. I notice that he has been deported from America previously,” explained Anom Sayoga.