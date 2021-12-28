American Citizen Found Safe in Bali Waters After Falling Overboard

A foreign citizen from the United States was reported missing after falling while sailing on a sailing boat in the waters of Serangan Denpasar, Bali.

“The victim was found in the Kusamba waters, Klungkung Regency, approximately 11 nautical miles from the incident location, in the Northeast direction,” said Head of the Bali National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas Bali) Gede Darmada on Tuesday 28th December.

Darmada explained that the incident involved an American citizen named Geofry, 50, who began when he was sailing in Serangan waters on Monday afternoon. At around 2pm WITA, the victim and his friend started sailing but the boat experienced a balance disturbance causing him to fall in an unknown area.

The incident was immediately reported to the Denpasar Search and Rescue Office.

“We received the report at around 5.40 pm and immediately dispatched a rescue team of 10 people,” said Darmada.

Basarnas then conducted a sweep for the American citizen in Serangan waters using a rigid inflatable boat (RIB). By around 7:30 pm WITA, information was obtained that the victim had been found safe.

“The victim was found safe by passing fishermen and then evacuated to Segare Cruise,” he said.

During the search for the victim, continued Darmada, the SAR elements from Benoa Harbor Polairud, Denpasar Lanal, the Kusamba Fishermen group, and their families were also involved.