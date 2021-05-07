Recharge at MesaStila Resort and Spa

Sugeng Sugiantoro Invites You to Recharge Like Nowhere Else at MesaStila Resort and Spa

Sugeng Sugiantoro has spent his days in Lombok, Bali, and several cities in Java as a passionate hotelier for the past 28 years. Nowadays, he finds himself in Magelang, leading MesaStila Resort and Spa. Surrounded by enchanting natural and cultural wonders, Sugeng invites you to experience distinctly Javanese experiences perfect for you to recharge which will surely leave you wanting more, only at MesaStila!

Hi Sugeng. You’ve spent over two decades in Indonesia’s hospitality industry. Can you take us back to where it all started and up to today?

Since 1992, I have been deeply involved in the hotel and tourism industry. I started my career in some international chain hotels in Lombok for six years, and then in Bali for six years holding various positions. Then, I headed to Java; Magelang, Semarang, and Jakarta, where I continued my journey in some other luxury resorts and hotels.

In that time, I’ve sharpened my skills and learnt new things to broaden my horizons. I didn’t limit myself only to my assigned duties. Instead, I’ve nurtured my skills in other areas; sales and marketing, room division, food and beverage, spa and wellness, and for sure leadership. I’m currently holding the position of General Manager in MesaStila Resort and Spa, Magelang, Central Java.

As the general manager of MesaStila Resort and Spa, formerly known as Losari Coffee Plantation, what can you tell us about the special qualities of the resort?

MesaStila Resort and Spa is the only five-star resort and spa in Indonesia that’s built within 22 hectares of charming coffee plantation and featuring an award-winning Hammam Turkish Spa.

Describe MesaStila Resort and Spa.

MesaStila is a five-star resort and spa that incorporates an unparalleled collection of remarkable antiques and enchanting buildings, including icons of Central Java such as a Colonial railway station and historic Joglo-villas. The property has 23 unique villas set within an area of 22 hectares of outstanding natural beauty; surrounded by cooling highland air, eight mountains, a tropical garden, and lush vegetation.

Built within a charming coffee plantation, MesaStila offers distinctly Javanese experiences – both cultural and fitness activities. The true magnificence of MesaStila is in its spectacular setting and its Hammam Turkish Spa. At MesaStila, the focus is on luxury yet keeping the traditional, local, and wholesome experiences intact, which accentuate the magnificence of the environment, the people, the culture, and facilitates a healthy lifestyle-full of wonderful experiences.

List for us the must-to-do activities that you highly recommend to guests when staying at MesaStila.

Let’s divide it into two, onsite and offsite activities.

For onsite, guests can unwind with:

• Yoga

• Meditation

• A coffee plantation tour

• Working out in nature in the Jungle Gym

• Horse riding

• An outdoor picnic lunches

• An outdoor romantic dinner

• Cooking classes

• Coffee art classes

• A batik making lesson

• Spa treatments

As for offsite activities; nearby the resort, guests can explore the surrounding natural wonders by:

• Cycling or hiking to the Royal Bath, or Sekar Langit Waterfall for two to three hours

• Going on a village tour visiting traditional markets and home industries by horse cart

• Taking the Ambarawa train tour

• Visiting Gedong Songo Temple

• Visiting Borobudur Temple

• Going on a sunrise hike to Mt. Andong

• Going on a sunrise or sunset jeep tour at Mt. Telomoyo

Taking care of your wellbeing means a more vibrant life, greater energy and an overall better you. How does MesaStila help guests with this?

Apart from regular fitness activities, we offer our guests several wellness retreats packages, such as fitness and weight management, cleansing, and a distress and indulgence program where healthy cuisine is involved and plays an important role in this successful wellness program.

What type of feeling do guests leave MesaStila with?

Guests are sure to be delighted by the memorable experiences and they’ll wish they could have stayed here longer and will definitely want to come back in the not-too-distant future.

Considering that volcanoes surround the premises, what are the safety measures taken by the resort?

We are about 30km away from the Merapi volcano, which is quite distant from the danger zone of 3km, and we were not affected by the previous Merapi eruptions.

Are there any upcoming hotel features, promotions, or events we should all be on the lookout for?

We do have some upcoming promotions such as a Ramadhan package, a wellbeing holiday, and the best MesaStila experience. Take on a challenge by participating in our 10th Ultra Trail Run – the MesaStila 100 – that will be held on October 8–10, 2021, presenting five race categories of 120km, 75km, 50km, 25km, 12km.

You’re a leader. How do you stimulate and coach your team so that they uncover their best selves? Include a lesson you’ve learned along the way.

My main duty is to provide leadership and strategic direction to the entire team in managing a wide range of activities encompassing operations and sales and marketing to achieve our objectives and drive company growth. I’ve always believed that success is in our hands; it’s a matter of how to find our potential to deliver the best. A good leader is someone who can facilitate others to excel.

Magelang is a well-known tourist destination with highlights including natural and cultural attractions in the area. What’s an activity or attraction tourists are unaware of and should try?

• Hiking or cycling to Royal Bath (Candi Umbul) or Sekar Langit waterfall

• Sunrise hiking to Mt. Andong

• Sunrise or sunset jeep tour at Mt. Telomoyo

• Learn how to do a traditional Javanese dance

• Watch the occasional cultural performance shows at Borobudur Temple

Mention a fun fact about yourself.

I spend more than half of my life in the hotel and tourism industry, so I’m very passionate and really love my job!

Where can our readers keep in touch with you and MesaStila?

Visit www.mesastilaresortandspa.com, call +62298596333, WhatsApp +628112655963 or email [email protected] to know more about MesaStila and make your bookings. Get in touch with me via email at [email protected]