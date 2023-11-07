Om Swastiastu! Island of the Gods, We’ve Returned

Bali’s on a high roll right now – we couldn’t help but pay a visit again this year!

Kuta Social Club opened its doors as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday, 20th September 2023. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Hatten. Kuta Social Club generously whipped up scrumptious light bites. A special thanks goes to Mamaka by Ovolo for providing the lucky draw prizes.

Together with Indonesia Expat’s Bali team, five business cards were pulled out. Three lucky winners respectively won a voucher worth a one-time treatment at Kupu Kupu Blow Bar, Salon and Spa. A winner got a hold of a dinner voucher at Kuta Social Club. Moreover, the grand prize winner can enjoy a two-day, one-night stay including breakfast at Mamaka by Ovolo.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience while releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

See you at the next one!