Foreigners Handed Death Sentence for Drug Possession

Two foreigners named, Bashir Ahmed and Adel bin Saeed, have been sentenced to death by the Serang District Court panel of judges.

They were convicted for possessing 797.1kg of the class one narcotic methamphetamine, explained the Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

“Yes, they were both found guilty and sentenced to death,”

said Head of Serang General Criminal Prosecutor Yogi Wahyu Buana

When the verdict of the panel of judges was read out, the two defendants were listening virtually. After the verdict was delivered by the panel of judges, the two defendants said that they were considering their next steps.

The two foreigners were the owners of methamphetamine and were arrested by the Police Criminal Investigation Unit in May 2020. The meth warehouse was located in a shop in Taktakan, Serang City.

The pair, from Pakistan and Yemen, each arrived in Indonesia in February 2020. Both received crystal methamphetamine from foreigners from Iran and then sent it through the waters of Tanjung Lesung in the South Banten area. From there, the drugs were then stored in a shop in Serang City.