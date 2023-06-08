Thursday, 8 June 2023

Indonesia Expat
Education Featured

CAMP BEAUMONT (Ages 2.5-12): Top Multi-Activity Summer Camp for Kids in Jakarta 2023

by Indonesia Expat
CAMP BEAUMONT
CAMP BEAUMONT

With four decades of experience in facilitating fun and engaging holiday camps around the world, Camp Beaumont knows exactly how to win over your kids!

Suitable for kids aged 2.5 to 12 years, the summer-themed activities at Camp Beaumont will put your kids in the holiday mood as they will get them outdoors, moving, playing, being creative, trying something new, expressing themselves, and taking a well-earned break from their studies!
CAMP BEAUMONT Indonesia
CAMP BEAUMONT
Open to all children, our camp will run at The Independent School of Jakarta. Make July and August an unforgettable celebration and book now!
Use the discount code INDOEXPAT for 10 percent off at checkout.
CAMP BEAUMONT Indonesia
Camp Beaumont
Camp Beaumont

