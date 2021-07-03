Emergency PPKM: Police Close Access to and from Jakarta

Saturday, 3 July 2021

The Traffic Directorate of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police has decided to close all access to and from the DKI Jakarta area at all times, starting Saturday 3rd July until 20th July.

Director of Traffic Police Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo said that there are at least 28 access points being closed, both within the city and on provincial toll roads and highways.

“In line with the Emergency PPKM regulations, we are carrying out the Safe Nusa II Contingency Operation with the National Armed Forces, DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, and the Department of Transportation,” said Sambodo.

The police are also setting up 35 other checkpoints up to 8pm WIB, consisting of 21 restriction points and 14 control points.

Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said that, at the point of entry and exit of access restrictions in Jakarta, the security forces will ask the intent and purpose of each traveller. If these needs are deemed unimportant or aren’t classed as essential, they will be asked to return to their area of ??origin.

“There will be strict inspections. No one may carry out activities outside of essential and critical activities,” he said.

The following is a list of 28 blockades in DKI Jakarta which are valid 24 hours a day during Emergency PPKM:

  1. Restrictions on mobility within the city:
  2. Senayan Roundabout
  3. Semanggi
  4. HI Roundabout
  5. TL Harmoni
  6. Restrictions on mobility on toll roads:
  7. Tegal Parang Toll Gate
  8. Polda Toll Gate
  9. Semanggi Toll Gate
  10. Senayan Toll Gate
  11. Pancoran Toll Gate
  12. Restrictions on mobility within the city limits:
  13. Tegal Alur Ringroad, North Jakarta
  14. Joglo Raya Post, West Jakarta
  15. Kalideres LTS Post, West Jakarta
  16. Pasar Jumat Intersection, South Jakarta
  17. Ciledug Raya (Budi Luhur University), South Jakarta
  18. Lampiri Kalimalang , East Jakarta
  19. Panasonic Jalan Raya Bogor, East Jakarta
  20. In front of Cilangkap gas station, Depok
  21. Jalan Parung Ciputat, Depok
  22. Batu Ceper, Tangerang City
  23. Jati Uwung, Tangerang City
  24. Jalan Sultan Agung Meda Satria, Bekasi City
  25. Jalan Nur Ali Sumber Arta, Bekasi City
  26. Kedung Waringin, Bekasi Regency
  27. Tambun, Bekasi Regency
  28. Bintaro, South Tangerang
  29. Legok, South Tangerang
  30. Lenteng Agung, Depok
  31. Kolong Cakung, East Jakarta

Also Read BREAKING: Emergency PPKM in Java and Bali Confirmed 3-20 July

