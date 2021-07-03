Emergency PPKM: Police Close Access to and from Jakarta

The Traffic Directorate of the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police has decided to close all access to and from the DKI Jakarta area at all times, starting Saturday 3rd July until 20th July.

Director of Traffic Police Commissioner Sambodo Purnomo Yogo said that there are at least 28 access points being closed, both within the city and on provincial toll roads and highways.

“In line with the Emergency PPKM regulations, we are carrying out the Safe Nusa II Contingency Operation with the National Armed Forces, DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, and the Department of Transportation,” said Sambodo.

The police are also setting up 35 other checkpoints up to 8pm WIB, consisting of 21 restriction points and 14 control points.

Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police Chief Inspector General Fadil Imran said that, at the point of entry and exit of access restrictions in Jakarta, the security forces will ask the intent and purpose of each traveller. If these needs are deemed unimportant or aren’t classed as essential, they will be asked to return to their area of ??origin.

“There will be strict inspections. No one may carry out activities outside of essential and critical activities,” he said.

The following is a list of 28 blockades in DKI Jakarta which are valid 24 hours a day during Emergency PPKM: