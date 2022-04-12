Turkish Flavourful Ramadan at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

Join JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta as they revel in the spirit of the Holy Month with various exciting promotions throughout Ramadan.

An array of exclusive offers varying from Iftar dinner promotion, Iftar takeaway, customisable stylish Ramadan Hampers, group meeting packages, to Ramadan Getaway room offer.

With a special guest chef especially flown-in from Turkey, Sailendra Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta proudly presents Turkish Flavourful Ramadan with a vast array of authentic flavourful Turkish dishes specially prepared by the guest chef flown in from Turkey, along with Sailendra’s other local and international iftar favourites.

This offer is priced at Rp398,000++ per person on the first week and Rp438,000++ per person on the second up to the fourth week. Turkish delights that are highlighted include oven-baked kebuli rice, Turkish pide, hummus beiruti, baklava, baba ganoush, orman beef kebab while international delights are grill meat section, giant pizza and meatball, baked pasta, tomato pie, and many more. Not to mention are mouth-watering Indonesian favourites such as sup buntut, opor ayam, kolak pisang, rujak, asinan, es doger, es teler, kue putu, and many more. This Iftar package is inclusive of ta’jil and a free flow of iced tea.

Enjoy Iftar To You takeaways or delivery, where guests can enjoy various rice boxes from across Indonesia with their families at the comfort of their homes, including nasi rembiga Lombok, nasi ulam Bali, nasi Padang, nasi Manado and nasi Sailendra – each for Rp250,000 nett per box inclusive of ta’jil and beverages.

Throughout Ramadan, group meetings or breakfasting also provide Breakfasting Package priced at Rp500,000 nett for minimum of 50 people, including breakfasting box or dining buffet, ta’jil and beverage, and Half Day Meeting Package, which includes one-time coffee break, choice of breakfasting box with ta’jil or dining buffet at Sailendra Restaurant.

As for Ramadan gift-giving pleasures, guests can partake in the joyful moment to exchange blessings through sending personal contacts or even business partners the stylishly customisable Blessed Ramadan Hampers of JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta Pastry Chef’s freshly-baked cookies such as nastaart cookies, kaasstengels, thumbprint cookies, chocolate chips cookies, palm sugar cookies, and green tea cookies, starting from Rp800,000 nett for three jars, and Rp1.2 million nett for six jars.

While Ramadan Staycation starts from Rp1.8 million++ per room per night, whereby guests can indulge in the elegant comfort and seamless service of its Deluxe Room, featuring its strategic location, and a gourmet suhoor for two. As an option, guests have the option of adding a memorable breakfasting experience for two at Sailendra Restaurant into their stay priced at Rp2,470,000++ per room per night.

Please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 0811 5886 111 for more details and make your booking.