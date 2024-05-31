Daring to Innovate with a Spirit of Improvement: A Message from the Director General of Immigration in a Coordination Meeting of Immigration Representatives

To encourage and strengthen coordination and cooperation in the implementation of immigration duties and functions at Indonesian representative offices, the Directorate General of Immigration held a coordination meeting in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The event, which took place from the 27th of May until the 31st of May, 2024, carried the theme “Optimising the Role and Function of Immigration Attachés at Indonesian Representative Offices Abroad Through Digital Transformation Strategies”. This event was also attended by the Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna H. Laoly; the Indonesian Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PAN-RB), Abdullah Azwar Anas; the Member of the Presidential Advisory Council, Djan Faridz; the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim; and the Director General of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andy Rachmiante.

This coordination meeting serves as a forum for the Directorate General of Immigration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to synergise on immigration issues, consular issues, and the protection of Indonesian citizens abroad. These three vital issues in the provision of public services, especially to facilitate Indonesian citizens abroad to access easy, fast, and secure services and protection through digital transformation.

Optimisation of public services at Indonesian representative offices is carried out without ignoring the principle of prudence, especially in the issuance of passports.

“So [for the issuance of passports abroad], in addition to formal requirements, there is also a requirement to have a residence permit. This is to prevent Indonesian citizens from staying abroad illegally,” explained Karim.

Karim also emphasised the importance for the Immigration officials to be brave in initiating innovation.

“We have the spirit to improve because it is impossible to wait for perfection. And now [immigration] is getting better. Just start first and keep making improvements,” said Karim, greeted by applause from the audience.

One of the flagship innovations currently owned by immigration is the evisa.imigrasi.go.id platform which offers a seamless experience for foreigners to apply for Indonesian visas.

Visa applications can be done anywhere, supported by the ease of paying for visas using credit cards. Previously, visa payments were made manually through agents/guarantors.

This online immigration service is the first government service that can use credit cards. A total of 1,346,893 transactions have been recorded since the regulation regarding online payments with cards was implemented in January 2023.

“[The platform] e-visa is in line with the SPBE [Electronic-Based Government System] programme. It’s very convenient and can be done anywhere,” explained Karim.

On this occasion, the Director General of Immigration also conveyed a proposal to add six immigration attachés abroad. The addition is prioritised in countries with the highest number of Indonesian citizen crossings, both for the purpose of settling and for short visits. Cambodia is one of the countries considered urgent to immediately have an attaché and immigration technical staff. In addition to still being included in the ASEAN region, it is known that there are almost 120,000 Indonesian citizens living and working in Cambodia.

In line with Karim, the Minister of Law and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, gave support to the Directorate General of Immigration to dare to innovate in the use of digital technology.

“Improvements must be made continuously, but if we don’t start, we won’t know where to fix them. We must have the courage to start breakthroughs,” said Laoly.

The innovation and breakthroughs made by the Directorate General of Immigration received appreciation from the Minister of PAN and RB, Abdullah Azwar Anas. He gave support and encouragement to the Directorate General of Immigration so that digitalisation in public services is not only limited to applications but also leadership.