42 Countries Now Eligible for VoA to Bali – Full List and Conditions

An updated list of 42 countries eligible for Visa on Arrival (VoA) has been released by the Law and Human Rights Ministry, meaning more people can enter Bali as long as they comply with other entry requirements.

The addition of these 19 countries is stated in circular number IMI-0532.GR.01.01 of 2022 concerning visit visas on special arrivals for tourism in order to support sustainable tourism in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic. The circular is effective from midnight on 22nd March 2022 Bali time/WITA and will be evaluated regularly.

42 countries and territories eligible for tourism VoA

South Africa United States of America Saudi Arabia Argentina Australia The Netherlands Belgium Brazil Brunei Darussalam Denmark Philippines Finland Hungary India The United Kingdom Italy Japan German Cambodia Canada South Korea Laos Malaysia Mexico Myanmar Norway France Poland Qatar New Zealand Seychelles Singapore Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand China Tunisia Turkey United Arab Emirates Vietnam

Conditions for a Visa on Arrival (VoA)

There are three main conditions foreigners must abide by, namely:

Hold a valid passport with at least six months left before expiry

Possess a return ticket to continue their journey to another country

Other documents required in accordance with the provisions of the COVID19 Task Force

Furthermore, a visit visa for Special Arrival Tourism can be used for foreigners in the context of tourism or government duties in international activities of a state or government nature. The latter must also attach a letter of invitation to attend a conference, session, or meeting issued by the Indonesian ministry, institution or agency.

The non-tax state revenue rate under the applicable Law and Human Rights Ministry is Rp500,000. A stay permit originating from a VoA is a visit stay permit with a maximum period of 30 days.

A maximum of one extension for a period of 30 days is possible, to be done at the immigration office whose working area includes the residence of a foreigner and cannot be transferred. No onshore applications for further visas will be allowed with a VoA.

Foreigners with this stay permit will be sanctioned if they carry out activities that aren’t in accordance with the intent and purpose of granting the residence permit granted to them. Sanctions for those who are proven to have violated the provisions of the legislation in the field of immigration and/or violate public order in the implementation of health protocols will be imposed.

SOURCE: Law and Human Rights Ministry