Monday, 21 March 2022

42 Countries Now Eligible for VoA to Bali – Full List and Conditions

Visa on Arrival Countries

An updated list of 42 countries eligible for Visa on Arrival (VoA) has been released by the Law and Human Rights Ministry, meaning more people can enter Bali as long as they comply with other entry requirements.

The addition of these 19 countries is stated in circular number IMI-0532.GR.01.01 of 2022 concerning visit visas on special arrivals for tourism in order to support sustainable tourism in Bali during the COVID-19 pandemic. The circular is effective from midnight on 22nd March 2022 Bali time/WITA and will be evaluated regularly.

42 countries and territories eligible for tourism VoA

  1. South Africa
  2. United States of America
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Argentina
  5. Australia
  6. The Netherlands
  7. Belgium
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei Darussalam
  10. Denmark
  11. Philippines
  12. Finland
  13. Hungary
  14. India
  15. The United Kingdom
  16. Italy
  17. Japan
  18. German
  19. Cambodia
  20. Canada
  21. South Korea
  22. Laos
  23. Malaysia
  24. Mexico
  25. Myanmar
  26. Norway
  27. France
  28. Poland
  29. Qatar
  30. New Zealand
  31. Seychelles
  32. Singapore
  33. Spain
  34. Sweden
  35. Switzerland
  36. Taiwan
  37. Thailand
  38. China
  39. Tunisia
  40. Turkey
  41. United Arab Emirates
  42. Vietnam

Conditions for a Visa on Arrival (VoA)

There are three main conditions foreigners must abide by, namely:

  • Hold a valid passport with at least six months left before expiry
  • Possess a return ticket to continue their journey to another country
  • Other documents required in accordance with the provisions of the COVID19 Task Force

Furthermore, a visit visa for Special Arrival Tourism can be used for foreigners in the context of tourism or government duties in international activities of a state or government nature. The latter must also attach a letter of invitation to attend a conference, session, or meeting issued by the Indonesian ministry, institution or agency.

The non-tax state revenue rate under the applicable Law and Human Rights Ministry is Rp500,000. A stay permit originating from a VoA is a visit stay permit with a maximum period of 30 days.

A maximum of one extension for a period of 30 days is possible, to be done at the immigration office whose working area includes the residence of a foreigner and cannot be transferred. No onshore applications for further visas will be allowed with a VoA.

Foreigners with this stay permit will be sanctioned if they carry out activities that aren’t in accordance with the intent and purpose of granting the residence permit granted to them. Sanctions for those who are proven to have violated the provisions of the legislation in the field of immigration and/or violate public order in the implementation of health protocols will be imposed.

SOURCE: Law and Human Rights Ministry

