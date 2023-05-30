Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Danish Tourist Flashes Genitals, Charged for Pornography

Danish Tourist Flashes Genitals, Charged for Pornography. Image Source: Imigrasi Ngurah Rai

A 50-year-old Danish woman, identified as CAP, has become a suspect after she flashed her genitals in Bali.

CAP has been charged under Article 36 of Law Number 44 of 2008 concerning Pornography. This article stipulates imprisonment for up to 10 years and/or a maximum fine of Rp5 billion for anyone who exposes themselves or another person in a show or public setting involving nudity, sexual exploitation, intercourse, or other pornographic content.

CAP, along with her male partner CM, were apprehended by Ngurah Rai Immigration at a Legian inn in Kuta on 27th May 2023. The motives behind CAP’s actions are currently being investigated.

According to Sugito, the Head of Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, the two foreigners entered Indonesia through I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on 9th April 2023, using a Visa on Arrival (VoA) valid until 7th June.

The viral video capturing CAP’s indecent act shows CM and CAP riding a motorcycle. CM can be seen conversing with the alleged person filming, while CAP suddenly exposes her genitals, accompanied by laughter. CM then pats CAP’s leg, signalling her to stop.

