Wednesday, 27 January 2021

President Joko Widodo Takes Second Sinovac Vaccination

President Joko Widodo has been injected with his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.

The moment was broadcast via the Presidential Secretariat YouTube account this morning.

Spokesperson for the COVID-19 vaccine from the Ministry of Health Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by Sinovac, requires two injections of 0.5 millilitres each with an interval of 14 days.

The president received his first injection on 13th January along with a number of representatives from various departments. 27th January marks exactly 14 days after Jokowi’s first vaccination was carried out.

The government plans to complete the COVID-19 vaccination programme by the end of this year. A total of 181.5 million people are targeted for vaccination.

Jokowi has set a target to vaccinate 30,000 people every day. However, in the past two weeks, the number of people who have been vaccinated has only reached 179 thousand people.

Photo credits Kemlu

