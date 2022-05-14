Hello, May! Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta Offers Five Ways to Celebrate

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta greets the arrival of May with a lot of special offers, ranging from a staycation offer and charcoal-grilled Tomahawk from OKU to a live band performance from the Padi Reborn group.

125th-anniversary special room package

Enjoy a special room package dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Kempinski with an exclusive offer of 20 percent off the Flexible rate. The offer includes breakfast for two adults and two children below six as well as a complimentary cocktail and mocktail. Book directly on Kempinski’s website to unlock even more benefits!

Soundrise – A live music performance by Padi Reborn

There’s no more thrilling way to add excitement to your night at Paulaner Bräuhaus Jakarta than by joining a live music performance by Padi Reborn on Friday 20th May 2022 at 8-9:30pm with your friends and colleagues. Finish your hectic day on time and unwind at the best beerhouse in J-Town while enjoying authentic Bavarian food, such as crispy pork knuckle, homemade sausages and much more. Be ready to sing along while you indulge in some homebrewed Paulaner Beer. Come and enjoy the live music performance for a minimum spend of Rp500,000++ per person. Secure your seat by calling 021 2358 2871 or 0877 7503 7505.

Charcoal-grilled Tomahawk from OKU

Indulge in a glorious cut of tender and juicy meat, with a deliciously rich flavour, perfect for sharing and for turning your dining experience into a memorable one. Served with assorted salt, ume miso sauce, and ponzu sauce as the special menu of the month. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, OKU makes the ideal place for an unforgettable dinner, serving you the most authentic Japanese cuisine in town.

This promo is available at Rp3.5 million per 1.8 kg for dinner throughout May. Call 021 2358 3896 or 08170070059 for more information and to make reservations.

A Lavish Signatures Buffet

During May, Signatures restaurant has prepared the ultimate lavish buffet spread. Providing an extraordinary dining experience, this legendary restaurant serves an unlimited buffet of Asian favourites and Western delights. Sumptuous desserts along with a full range of bread and pastries are offered to complete your culinary journey too. With various food stations featured, expect to be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest dishes, from Chinese delicacies and Indonesian favourites such as se’i sapi and nasi gandul, to a variety of satay, as well as fresh Japanese seafood, supreme Western and Italian delights, healthy salad options and mouth-watering sweets and desserts.

The Weekday buffet is priced at Rp542,080 nett per person and the Weekend buffet is priced at Rp723,580 nett per person.

Nusantara High Tea

Indulge in an Indonesian-inspired afternoon tea with sweet and savoury local delicacies as you take a break from your daily routine at Nirwana Lobby Lounge. This makes the perfect place for your business meetings and an afternoon break priced at Rp350,000++ per set.

Click here for more details on Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.