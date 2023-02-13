Monday, 13 February 2023

Indonesia Expat
Featured Food & Drink

Eat to the Romantic Beat & Sunset Session at W Bali – Seminyak

by Indonesia Expat
Dinner at W Bali - Seminyak
Eat to the Romantic Beat & Sunset Session at W Bali - Seminyak

Celebrate love in W style! Prepare yourself for the ultimate romantic dinner while marvelling at the sound of the waves at Starfish Bloo.

Start with a glass of bubbles and dive into a 5-course or 7-course menu with the finest ingredients from land & sea only at W – Bali Seminyak. The dinner session will open on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 at Starfish Bloo, starting from 6 pm onwards.

5-Course Set Menu

This set menu includes a Welcome Drink (2 glasses of Sparkling Wine). The price is IDR 2,100,000++ per couple

Valentine's Menu at W Bali - Seminyak
5-Course Set Menu
7-Course Set Menu

This set menu includes a Welcome Drink (2 glasses of Champagne). The price is IDR 2,900,000 ++ per couple.

Valentine's Menu at W Bali
7-Course Set Menu
W Bali – Seminyak Presents Sunset Session
Sunset Session at W Bali - Seminyak
Sunset Session at Woobar

Besides the dinner session, visitors may also enjoy a sunset session that will be held on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 at Woobar, starting from 4 pm until late. The event is going to be enlivened by:

  • POINT85
  • MAEX
  • WILSON

Don’t worry. It’s all FREE ENTRY!

Related posts

Lombok Earthquake: Death Toll Now at 131, More Than 156,000 Left Homeless

Indonesia Expat

Two Foreigners Dragged into Sea at Diamond Beach Search Ongoing

Indonesia Expat

Beat the Bulge and Enjoy Holiday Foods, Guilt-Free!

Indonesia Expat

Foreign Flights Expected to Land in Bali by January 2022

Indonesia Expat

Celebrate the Month of Love and Prosperity at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Indonesia Expat

How to Fail Successfully

Indonesia Expat