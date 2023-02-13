Eat to the Romantic Beat & Sunset Session at W Bali – Seminyak

Celebrate love in W style! Prepare yourself for the ultimate romantic dinner while marvelling at the sound of the waves at Starfish Bloo.
Start with a glass of bubbles and dive into a 5-course or 7-course menu with the finest ingredients from land & sea only at W – Bali Seminyak. The dinner session will open on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 at Starfish Bloo, starting from 6 pm onwards.
5-Course Set Menu
This set menu includes a Welcome Drink (2 glasses of Sparkling Wine). The price is IDR 2,100,000++ per couple
7-Course Set Menu
This set menu includes a Welcome Drink (2 glasses of Champagne). The price is IDR 2,900,000 ++ per couple.
W Bali – Seminyak Presents Sunset Session
Besides the dinner session, visitors may also enjoy a sunset session that will be held on Tuesday, 14th February 2023 at Woobar, starting from 4 pm until late. The event is going to be enlivened by:
- POINT85
- MAEX
- WILSON
Don’t worry. It’s all FREE ENTRY!