Community Waste Project: Bali Businesses Tackle Landfill Crisis

Bali’s natural beauty is world-renowned, yet beneath its pristine beaches lies a growing environmental crisis.

The island produces an alarming 1.6 million tonnes of waste annually, including 330,000 tonnes of plastic. With ineffective waste management, much of this waste remains uncollected, polluting rivers and oceans. This threatens Bali’s delicate ecosystem, the livelihoods of local communities, and the tourism industry on which it heavily relies.

In response, a coalition of forward-thinking businesses has launched the Community Waste Project—an innovative initiative aimed at reducing Bali’s landfill waste and setting a benchmark for sustainability in Indonesia.

A Collaborative Approach to Change

Led by Mexicola Group, Potato Head Family, and Total Bangun Persada, in collaboration with Brunch Club, Finns, Kynd, Lemongrass, and Peppers Seminyak, the initiative is set to open a 2,000-square-metre waste facility in October 2024. Located near Suwung, Bali’s largest landfill in Denpasar, the facility will transform the island’s waste into valuable resources for the hospitality sector.

Turning Waste into Opportunity

Rooted in the principles of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recreate, and Regenerate, the Community Waste Project pioneers a sustainable model for the hospitality industry. With an initial investment of $400,000, the centre will process organic, inorganic, and garden waste through advanced sorting, composting, recycling, and upcycling techniques.

The project will create practical products for businesses, such as compost and upcycled plastic panels, fostering a circular economy that benefits the environment and local enterprises. Participating businesses will have access to these products at cost price, ensuring sustainability remains affordable.

An Ambitious Goal: 5% Landfill Waste

Bali’s waste management system is under severe strain, with 52% of the island’s waste mismanaged. Hotels and businesses contribute around 13% of Bali’s total waste, much of which ends up in landfills. The Community Waste Project aims to reduce landfill waste from participating businesses from over 50% to just 5%.

Key to this success is waste separation at the source. Potato Head Family will lead efforts, guiding businesses to sort waste effectively into organic and non-organic categories. Eco-champions at each business will ensure proper waste segregation before it is collected and processed at the facility.

Organic waste will be composted or used as pig feed, while non-organic materials such as HDPE plastics, styrofoam, and glass will be recycled or upcycled. Non-processable materials will be sent to local recyclers, ensuring minimal landfill contribution.

Supporting Communities and Expanding Impact

As a non-profit initiative, all profits from upcycled products will be reinvested into the community and used to fund additional waste management centres across Bali. The project will collect daily data to track waste production, enabling businesses to refine their sustainability efforts.

The initiative, led by Desa Potato Head, plans to expand if successful, aiming to include at least 10 more hospitality businesses by 2024. The long-term vision is to establish a sustainable waste management model that is replicable across Indonesia.

Voices from the Movement

Ronald Akili, Co-founder and CEO of Desa Potato Head, shared:

“We began by managing our own waste to achieve near-zero waste. But real change in Bali requires community effort. We’re thrilled to have so many partners join this collective and hope to inspire others. Together, we can make Bali zero waste.”

Isabella Rowel, CEO of Mexicola Group, added:

“As part of Bali’s hospitality industry, we must lead by example. While tourism drives the island’s economy, it also contributes to its environmental challenges. It’s our responsibility to build sustainable infrastructure for Bali’s future.”

Learn more about the Community Waste Project and join the movement at communitywasteproject.co.